Can you help return keys of stolen disability car found in Romford?

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 12:32 PM February 17, 2021   
A thief breaks into a car during a mock-up by the Police Service of Northern Ireland in Belfast, Mon

A man whose stolen disability car was found in The Chase, Romford, has appealed to those who took the vehicle to return his keys. - Credit: PA Archive/Paul Faith

A man whose stolen disability car was recovered in Romford is appealing for the safe return of his keys. 

Ray Farrow, of Heathfield, East Sussex, had his gold Peugeot Partner stolen in October last year. Four months passed before he was told on February 6 it had been found in The Chase, Romford. 

Though happy his car was found, Ray says he would "greatly appreciate" if those responsible would post back his keys as currently the vehicle cannot be opened due to a complex locking system.

Replacing the mechanism would cost Ray around £400, so as it stands the vehicle remains unusable in his garage. 

He said: "I would be very grateful if the keys and log book could be posted back to me anonymously. It would save me a lot of hassle."

You may also want to watch:

Ray has asked that anyone with relevant information to contact romfordnewsdesk@archant.co.uk or cash.boyle@archant.co.uk.

