Harold Hill restaurant recognised as 'best takeaway in London' with award
A Harold Hill restaurant has been recognised as one of the capital's best takeaways with a national award.
Turkish restaurant Kervan Saray was awarded with the title of Best Takeaway in London on October 26 by the British Kebab Awards 2021.
The awards, in association with Just Eat, focus on rewarding the dedication of kebab takeaway and restaurant owners across the country.
Kervan Saray offers both takeaway and dine-in options and its menu offers variety of dishes such as kebab grills, a selection of sea food, vegetarian dishes and chef specials, which include the ezmeli lamb kebab.
Owner Ismail Akpinar, who opened the restaurant in May 2017, said it prides itself on providing “exquisite cuisine”.
He said: “I am proud to have won the title of Best Takeaway in London.
"It is a good reflection of the restaurant’s good quality food and great customer service.”
The 39-year-old added: “It is a great privilege to have our work acknowledged especially after the hard time of lockdown.
“We’re so pleased and can’t wait to welcome more guests to dine with us at Kervan Saray.”