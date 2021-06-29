Kem Cetinay calls for fewer snap judgements of Love Island contestants

Published: 6:38 PM June 29, 2021 Updated: 7:04 PM June 29, 2021

Kem Cetinay warned fans not to judge Love Island contestants too quickly - Credit: PA

A Romford reality TV star has urged fans to give Love Island contestants a chance before judging them.

Kem Cetinay, who won Love Island in 2017, told Capital FM that when his friends are critical of the cast, he reminds them the series is always good.

He said: "Everyone always judges it from the beginning, when they say all these little cheesy things from the beginning, but I was the same.

"I remember when I went in, I think in my audition tape I said that I was 'spontaneous, cheeky and sexy'.

"What is wrong with me?"

Discussing the new series, which began last night (Monday, June 28), Kem admitted Hampshire-born Hugo Hammond was an early favourite.

He explained: "Do you not think every school had that PE teacher that everyone fancied?

"I remember in school everyone fancied the PE teacher.

"That is literally Hugo."

Questioned on what contestants do before being admitted into the villa, Kem said they all waited around in hotels or flats.

"Obviously you have got to keep them apart," he added.

"So they’re probably all just waiting, sunbathing now, waiting to go in."

Whilst the Romford star knew when he was going to be sent into the villa, he said not everyone was so lucky.

"Everyone’s different really," he explained.

"It all depends.

"Some people know really early, some people know the day before."



