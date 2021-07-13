'It took a big toll': Kem Cetinay on mental health struggles in new series

Published: 12:09 PM July 13, 2021

A Romford reality TV star has spoken out about his mental health on his new show tackling taboos about wellbeing.

Former Love Island winner Kem Cetinay is hosting The Full Treatment, a new ITV2 series, with Love Island 2019 winner Amber Rose Gill.

During the first episode, Kem spoke to Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing about struggling with poor mental health.

Cutting Jamie’s hair, the Romford celebrity said: “I know I’ll always suffer with my anxiety a little bit.”

He explained it took five years to accept his diagnosis.

“I was constantly trying to convince myself it was something else,” Kem added.

The Full Treatment is a new six-part series in partnership with charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably).

Announcing the series, its chief executive Simon Gunning said it is clear that “things are tough for young people right now”.

He explained: “In the past 12 months alone, the CALM website has seen an 100 per cent increase in young people seeking support and advice on a whole range of issues - from relationships and loneliness through to anxiety and fear of failure.

“The Full Treatment aims to make it ok to talk about some of the not-so-easy parts of life - the stuff that goes on behind the camera.

“Through entertaining and authentic personal stories, we hope young people will discover new ways to deal with the ups and downs of whatever they’re going through, and seek support when they need it.”

Paul Mortimer, ITV head of digital channels and acquisitions, added: “It’s great to be working with Kem and Amber again, using our platform and our audience to open up an important conversation about mental health and wellbeing.”

Kem, who is due to open his Array restaurant on Shepherds Hill soon, has discussed the impact of almost losing his mum Figen to septicaemia when he was 11.

Kem Cetinay is very close to mum Figen - Credit: Olgun Sadik

He told wellbeing magazine Happiful: “She had to sleep in my room in a bed next to me until I was 13, and I never stayed at friends’ houses.

“Whenever I tried, I felt lost and would cry, and mum would come and pick me up.

“I wasn’t young at this age; I had just started secondary school.

“It took a big toll on me.”