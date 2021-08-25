Keith Prince: 'London can't afford Sadiq Khan's war on motorists'

Opinion

Published: 4:30 PM August 25, 2021

The mayor of London is determined to use his second term in office to intensify what I call his war on motorists. Here's everything you need to know.

In central London, Sadiq Khan has U-turned on his pledge to reverse his Congestion Charge hike. He had promised that the charge would only temporarily be increased from £11.50 to £15 and extended to evenings and weekends.

However, Mr Khan has unveiled a plan to keep the charge at £15 and on weekends, albeit with reduced hours.

Importantly, Londoners can have their say on the mayor's proposals as Transport for London (TfL) will be holding a consultation.

I would urge you to have your say before it closes on Wednesday, October 6, 2021: haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/congestion-charge-changes

In less than two months' time, the mayor will extend the ULEZ charge up to the north and south circulars. This zone is 18 times the size of the existing area and is expected to hit 140,000 drivers every day.

My colleagues and I campaigned against the charge at the election but he's determined to go ahead with ULEZ expansion.

We are calling on the mayor to offer £50 million in new grants to help low-income and disabled Londoners, small businesses and charities switch to cleaner vehicles and avoid the charge.

Worryingly, the mayor has not ruled out his boundary charge proposal when questioned. Under Mr Khan's plan - which was first proposed in TfL's financial stability plan - non-Londoners would be charged up to £5.50 to drive into the capital.

TfL is due to publish its feasibility report on the charge soon.

With one charge hiked, another extended and a third possibly on the way, when will Mr Khan stop? London can't afford Mr Khan's war on motorists.