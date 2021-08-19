'The hospice is an integral part of the community'

Opinion

Published: 1:30 PM August 19, 2021

I started at Saint Francis Hospice a little over two months ago, taking over the role of data and customer relations manager in the fundraising team.

Having worked for profit-orientated firms in the City, coming to work for a charity that truly makes a difference to people and the local community is something I really do cherish.

While there are the usual daily tasks and projects that come with working with data, being my first experience working at a charity, I have learnt so much.

By talking to our doctors, nurses, health care professionals, fundraisers, volunteers and supporters, I have gained such an appreciation of why people want to work and volunteer at the hospice and why donors want to help local people who need the hospice’s care and compassion.

Since becoming part of the hospice team, I have also discovered that many friends and people I know have links with the charity.

Karl Bostock is preparing for a muddy challenge - Credit: St Francis Hospice

The hospice really is an integral part of the community and, as someone who has supported charities all my life, I wanted to take part in a fundraising event.

I endeavoured to find an event my friends and I would enjoy and when I was told about Mission Mud – the 5k muddy obstacle challenge - I could not resist.

I watched the video of the last event, which took place just before the pandemic started in March last year, with my friends and it gave us the nostalgia of watching Takeshi’s Castle in the late 90s.

Mission Mud takes place on Sunday, October 10 and it’s the perfect event to give my friends and I a chance to meet up after such a difficult year so we can blow off steam, work as a team, have a laugh and raise money for a great cause.

I only moved to the area three years ago and coming to work at the hospice has given me a sense of community that I have lacked for many years and it has helped me to make Essex my new home.

I will continue to do everything I can to raise awareness of the hospice’s services as well as raise vital funds so it can be there for people who are seriously ill.

Get your friends, family and colleagues together and join me for this adrenalin-fuelled challenge. To sign up and find out more about Mission Mud, please visit sfh.org.uk/mission-mud