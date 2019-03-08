Collier Row community centre to host music fundraiser for town's Memoirs Through Murals project

The Mr Fox mural at The Brewery shopping centre. Picture: Christine Santa-ana COPYRIGHT CHRISTINE SANTA ANA 2017 CHRISTINE.SANTA.ANA@GMAIL.COM NOT TO BE USED WITHOUT CONSENT OF THE PHOTOGRAPHER

A fundraising night of live music and talent from around the borough is to be held this month in aid of an art project for the community.

Things Made Public is responsible for the Colour in Romford project. The Falcon in The Brewery was painted by artist DZIA. Picture: Christine Santa Ana Things Made Public is responsible for the Colour in Romford project. The Falcon in The Brewery was painted by artist DZIA. Picture: Christine Santa Ana

Community Interest Company Things Made Public will be hosting the Music for Memoirs fundraiser at The North Romford Community Centre, Clockhouse Lane, Collier Row, on Thursday, August 22 from 7.30pm.

The event will be a night of live music performances, prizes to be won and fun children's activities.

It is being held to raise money for the Memoirs Through Murals project which will see them work with primary schools in Collier Row to encourage children to capture stories about the town's history through writing and drawings.

Using these stories as inspiration, they will then work with street artists to create murals alongside a complimentary booklet and art trail, celebrating the history and stories of Collier Row.

More than £7,000 is still needed before August 27 in order to receive the Mayor of London's pledge of £30,000 for the project.

To make a donation, visit spacehive.com/memoirs-through-murals

To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2Z8S7uC