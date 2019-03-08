Breaking

Jodie Chesney trial: Collier Row drug dealer and 17-year-old found guilty of killing Dagenham girl scout

Jodie Chesney at London Pride 2018. Picture: Chesney family Archant

It took a jury less than six hours to find a 19-year-old drug dealer from Collier Row and a 17-year-old guilty of murdering Dagenham Girl Scout Jodie Chesney.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie and a 17-year-old boy have been found guilty at the Old Bailey of murdering Jodie Chesney.

Their co-defendants Manuel Petrovic, 20, and a 16-year-old boy were cleared of murder at the Old Bailey today (Thursday, November 7).

Members of Jodie's family, including father Peter and sister Lucy, erupted with cheers of "yes!" and clenched their fists as the guilty verdicts were delivered.

Earlier, there were tears from Jodie's sister as the not-guilty verdicts were delivered for murder charges against Manual Petrovic and the 16-year-old boy.

The family left the court as soon as the verdicts were delivered.

Jodie Chesney from Dagenham was fatally stabbed in the Amy's Park, St Neot's Road while she was listening to music with friends on Friday, March 1.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but despite their best efforts Jodie was pronounced dead at 10.26pm while en route to an east London hospital.

On the day of Jodie's death, Mr Petrovic drove the defendants to Harold Hill for what he claimed was a drug deal.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Petrovic said that he waited in the car while Ong-a-Kwie and the 17-year-old left the vehicle to carry out the drug deal.

After they returned to the car Mr Petrovic said no one spoke of any violence and it wasn't until the next day that he discovered a murder had taken place.

The 20-year-old bought a fresh set of clothes to Ong-a-Kwie after he said some king of "madness" had happened in the park.

Ong-a-Kwie admitted to leaving the car with the 17-year-old but claimed that it was the youth who stabbed Jodie and not himself.

He told the court that he was an amateur boxer and that he had been training the 17-year-old to take over his drug dealing business.

The youth also denied being the killer and claimed that it was Ong-a-Kwie who had carried out the stabbing.

The 16-year-old from east London did not give evidence during the trial.

Prosecutor Crispin Aylett told jurors during the trial that Jodie was an "entirely blameless individual" who got caught up in a a quarrel between drug dealers.

The Havering Sixth Form College student had been studying three A-levels and was weeks away from completing her Duke of Edinburgh gold award.

Ong-a-Kwie and the 17-year-old will be sentenced on Monday, November 18.