Jodie Chesney trial: Jury begins deliberations on Dagenham scout's death in Harold Hill

Jodie Chesney at London Pride 2018. Picture: Chesney family Archant

A jury has retired to consider the verdicts in the trial of four people who have been accused of murdering Jodie Chesney.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 17-year-old from Dagenham was stabbed in the back as she sat with friends in Amy's Park in St Neot's Road, on the evening of March 1.

You may also want to watch:

Emergency services rushed to the scene but despite their best efforts Jodie was pronounced dead at 10.26pm while en route to an east London hospital.

Manuel Petrovic, 20, from Collier Row, Svenson Ong-a-kwie, 19, from Collier Row, and two youths, aged 16 and 17, from Barking and Romford, were arrested and charged with Jodie's murder.

Judge Wendy Joseph QC sent the jury of five women and seven men out to deliberate on their verdicts at 3.30pm on Wednesday at the Old Bailey.