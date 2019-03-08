Search

Advanced search

Jodie Chesney trial: Jury begins deliberations on Dagenham scout's death in Harold Hill

PUBLISHED: 15:52 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:02 06 November 2019

Jodie Chesney at London Pride 2018. Picture: Chesney family

Jodie Chesney at London Pride 2018. Picture: Chesney family

Archant

A jury has retired to consider the verdicts in the trial of four people who have been accused of murdering Jodie Chesney.

The 17-year-old from Dagenham was stabbed in the back as she sat with friends in Amy's Park in St Neot's Road, on the evening of March 1.

You may also want to watch:

Emergency services rushed to the scene but despite their best efforts Jodie was pronounced dead at 10.26pm while en route to an east London hospital.

Manuel Petrovic, 20, from Collier Row, Svenson Ong-a-kwie, 19, from Collier Row, and two youths, aged 16 and 17, from Barking and Romford, were arrested and charged with Jodie's murder.

Judge Wendy Joseph QC sent the jury of five women and seven men out to deliberate on their verdicts at 3.30pm on Wednesday at the Old Bailey.

Related articles

Most Read

Romford Mothercare shop at risk of closure

Romford shop at risk of closure as Mothercare enters into administration. Picture: Google Maps

All the best fireworks displays across Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) has issued safety advice and tips in the build up to Guy Fawkes Night. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

Shoppers enjoy sweet treats at opening of Mr P’s Cornershop in Collier Row

Owners Bhavini Patel and Rahul Patel with TOWIE'�S Ricky Rayment outside the shop to celebrate the opening of Mr P's Cornershop. Picture: Melissa Page

Billboards of schoolchildren unveiled in every London borough as part of ‘epic’ Steven McQueen project

A billboard in Cable Street, Tower Hamlets. Picture: Theo Christelis

Havering identifies two potential sites for new leisure centre in Rainham

Havering Council is looking at a site on Havering College grounds off New Road and a site next to the council’s Viking Way car park for a new sports centre. Picture: Havering Council

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Romford Mothercare shop at risk of closure

Romford shop at risk of closure as Mothercare enters into administration. Picture: Google Maps

All the best fireworks displays across Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) has issued safety advice and tips in the build up to Guy Fawkes Night. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

Shoppers enjoy sweet treats at opening of Mr P’s Cornershop in Collier Row

Owners Bhavini Patel and Rahul Patel with TOWIE'�S Ricky Rayment outside the shop to celebrate the opening of Mr P's Cornershop. Picture: Melissa Page

Billboards of schoolchildren unveiled in every London borough as part of ‘epic’ Steven McQueen project

A billboard in Cable Street, Tower Hamlets. Picture: Theo Christelis

Havering identifies two potential sites for new leisure centre in Rainham

Havering Council is looking at a site on Havering College grounds off New Road and a site next to the council’s Viking Way car park for a new sports centre. Picture: Havering Council

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hornchurch boss Stimson pleased with back-to-back wins

Charlie Stimson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Potters Bar Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 2nd November 2019

Hornchurch progress in Essex Senior Cup with Brentwood Town victory

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Jodie Chesney trial: Jury begins deliberations on Dagenham scout’s death in Harold Hill

Jodie Chesney at London Pride 2018. Picture: Chesney family

Harold Hill mum of six-year-old with cancer organises fundraising day at Romford Greyhound Stadium

Owen Cooper from Harold Hill was disagnosed with cancer a day before his fourth birthday. Picture: Sarah Cooper

Romford Mothercare will close as administrators plan phased closure of 79 UK shops

Romford shop at risk of closure as Mothercare enters into administration. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists