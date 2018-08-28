Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Squirrels Heath Junior School celebrates Good Ofsted result

PUBLISHED: 10:00 09 January 2019

Squirrels Heath Junior School celebrating being awarded a Good Ofsted

Squirrels Heath Junior School celebrating being awarded a Good Ofsted

Archant

Staff and pupils at Squirrels Heath Junior School are celebrating after achieving a Good rating from Ofsted.

Squirrels Heath Junior School celebrating being awarded a Good OfstedSquirrels Heath Junior School celebrating being awarded a Good Ofsted

The report said the school leaders are “ambitious for the school” and they have “worked tirelessly to successfully drive improvements”.

The school’s work to promote pupils’ personal development and welfare was described as “outstanding” and inspectors said pupils at the Salisbury Road school are “polite, articulate and show respect to each other and adults. Pupils enjoy school and co-operate well”.

Headteacher Mary Shipton said: “We are delighted that Ofsted has recognised the significant progress the school has made since the last inspection.

“This is an outcome we are all exceptionally proud of and is the result of the hard work, dedication and support of our amazing team of staff, governors, pupils and parents.

Squirrels Heath Junior School celebrating being awarded a Good OfstedSquirrels Heath Junior School celebrating being awarded a Good Ofsted

“We will continue to work hard to maintain and improve our standards even further so we can provide the very best education for all our pupils.”

Most Read

Married couple found dead in Rainham: Woman allegedly murdered was killed by compression of the neck

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

‘Shocked and saddened’: Queen’s Hospital NHS Trust confirms woman found dead in her Rainham home was popular midwife

Simbi was a midwife at Queen’s Hospital in Romford. Photo: BHRUT

Police confirm identities of married couple found dead at home in Rainham as they launch renewed appeal

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

Boy arrested on suspicion of having an imitation firearm in Romford reportedly seen in Ilford with fake handgun

Police were called to The Brewery in Waterloo Road on Sunday, January 6 following reports of yooung people seen armed with firearms. Photo: Ken Mears

Romford man jailed for breaking woman’s jaw in unprovoked South Ockendon attack

John O'Shea has been jailed for 21 months after breaking a woman’s jaw in an unprovoked attack in South Ockendon. Photo: Essex Police

Most Read

Town closing in on deals for attacking duo Pilkington and Quaner

Ipswich Town are closing in on deals for Collin Quaner and Anthony Pilkington. Picture: PA

Three restaurants to shut their doors in the Sudbury area

Sudbury Market Hill. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Decapitated skeletons found during archaeological dig in Suffolk

17 skeletons were found decapitated Picture: ARCHAEOLOGICAL SOLUTIONS

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

A man died following a collision on the B1083 in Sutton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Boss Beard confident West Ham Women can take some positives into United clash

Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal scores the fourth goal for her team against West Ham (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Goodliffe pleased to stay with Daggers and hopes to kick on over rest of season

Ben Goodliffe of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Urchins progress into semi-finals of Essex Senior Cup

George Purcell of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Squirrels Heath Junior School celebrates Good Ofsted result

Squirrels Heath Junior School celebrating being awarded a Good Ofsted

Harold Wood residents fear plans for floodlit sports area at Redden Court School will cause major disruption

Residents have expressed their concerns about Havering Council's planning application to build a multi-use sports are with 6m high floodlights outside of Redden Court School
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists