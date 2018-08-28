Squirrels Heath Junior School celebrates Good Ofsted result

Staff and pupils at Squirrels Heath Junior School are celebrating after achieving a Good rating from Ofsted.

The report said the school leaders are “ambitious for the school” and they have “worked tirelessly to successfully drive improvements”.

The school’s work to promote pupils’ personal development and welfare was described as “outstanding” and inspectors said pupils at the Salisbury Road school are “polite, articulate and show respect to each other and adults. Pupils enjoy school and co-operate well”.

Headteacher Mary Shipton said: “We are delighted that Ofsted has recognised the significant progress the school has made since the last inspection.

“This is an outcome we are all exceptionally proud of and is the result of the hard work, dedication and support of our amazing team of staff, governors, pupils and parents.

“We will continue to work hard to maintain and improve our standards even further so we can provide the very best education for all our pupils.”