Harold Hill woman smashes £2,000 fundraising target by completing 34km swim for Alzheimer’s Research

PUBLISHED: 15:00 30 October 2020

Julia Peat has completed a 34km swimming challenge for Alzheimer's Research, smashing her £2,000 fundraising target in the process. Picture: Julia Peat

A Harold Hill woman has raised more than £2,000 after completing a 34km swim challenge for Alzheimer’s Research.

Two weeks ago, the Recorder reported that Julia Peat was well on the way to achieving that goal for her sister Helen, who has a rare form of dementia called Picks disease. She’s now there after completing her final swim on Thursday morning, October 29 at the Central Park Leisure Centre, where her friends also showed up to watch.

Julia is “ecstatic” to have finished the challenge as the biggest fundraiser on £2,069.96.

She said: “I’m top of the leaderboard for money raised out of 283 swimmers, so I’m very happy with that!”

Alzheimer’s Research is a cause very close to Julia’s heart, and after completing a similar 18km swim last year she took on an even greater challenge this time around.

It has given her “something to aim for and focus on” during such an uncertain time.

