Julia Lopez MP awards Hornchurch pupil prize for dementia artwork

Published: 4:58 PM July 27, 2021

Julia Lopez MP presented Sienna with an award after the Langtons Junior School pupil won a dementia competition. - Credit: Julia Lopez MP

A Hornchurch primary school pupil will have her dementia-friendly logo created into stickers for local shops.

Langtons Junior School pupil Sienna was presented with a prize by Hornchurch and Upminster MP Julia Lopez last Tuesday (July 20), after winning a competition organised by Havering Dementia Action Alliance (HDAA).

Ms Lopez praised the alliance for its “tremendous work” in supporting people with dementia after a “really tough year”.

She added: “Getting local kids involved in the community effort is really important, and I was so pleased to be able to thank the Langtons team in person and to present Sienna with her prize after the competition got stalled due to lockdown.

“I can't wait to see her beautiful design shining out of Hornchurch shop windows.”

School children were asked to submit their designs for a logo to be displayed in dementia-friendly shops which employ staff who have undergone specialist training.

Ms Lopez chose Sienna’s design because of its “boldness, simplicity, friendliness and colour”.

She presented Sienna with gifts from the House of Commons and congratulated her for the beautiful purple flower on the logo, which will be printed by the HDAA as a shop sticker in September this year.