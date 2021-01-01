View from the House: Apprenticeships offer up a new path

Opinion

Published: 12:00 PM January 1, 2021

This is not the Christmas break that any of us had hoped for.

After a long and difficult 2020, many will be looking back at the year with a sense of loss and exhaustion.

I want to thank everyone who has worked so hard to carry us through the pandemic and for the personal sacrifices that have been made.

My team and I wish you all a happier 2021, when we can be with the people we love once again.

I have had weekly calls with the team at Queen’s Hospital, and the high prevalence of the virus across Havering has been putting a lot of pressure on available beds.

It remains as vital as ever that we do our bit to slow transmission. Nonetheless, the vaccine hub in Queen’s is already up and running, with advanced plans for vaccination in the community too. We also hope to roll out even more testing to schools to reduce the disruption to education when someone tests positive.

Community groups continue to do a tremendous job and I recently volunteered with Hornchurch charity, Tapestry, to highlight their new food delivery service for vulnerable people in Havering.

Volunteering for Tapestry is really simple - if you have a car and a spare hour or more, it is a great way to contribute to the collective effort. To get involved email hello@tapestry-uk.org or call 01708 796600.

I also hosted my first Virtual Apprenticeships Fair, showcasing exciting opportunities in the Department for Work and Pensions.

Apprenticeships are not just for young people seeking work but anyone who is seeking to retrain and take a new career path, regardless of age.

I have posted updates on my website and urge anyone who is interested in these schemes to please take a look. We want to put on more online jobs events in the New Year to help constituents seeking new opportunities.

