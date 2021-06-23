News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Opinion

Julia Lopez MP: 'What does building back better mean for us locally?'

Logo Icon

Julia Lopez MP, Hornchurch and Upminster

Published: 4:45 PM June 23, 2021    Updated: 9:28 AM June 24, 2021
(left to right) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President of the European Council Charles Mi

Global leaders at the G7 Summit pledged to 'build back better' - Credit: PA Images

This month, the UK hosted the G7 in Cornwall where global leaders pledged to "build back better" after the pandemic. But what does building back better mean for us locally? Constituency meetings from the last week give a flavour of how the pandemic is shaping future planning.

Last week, I visited the Harold Hill Health Centre where a range of services - from blood testing to podiatry and GP services - are concentrated in one hub.

The team there have achieved fantastic things, however the pandemic has highlighted the need for even better integration of care. Local health leaders are actively talking about how to take that model further as we construct the new NHS hub in Hornchurch by designing more spacious facilities, placing ever more hospital services in the community, and getting social care and mental health services into hubs too. 

Julia Lopez, MP for Hornchurch and Upminster

Julia Lopez, MP for Hornchurch and Upminster - Credit: Richard Townshend Photography

I also visited Havering Sixth Form College - now part of New City College - to talk about the skills agenda after the pandemic with new principal Janet Smith. The college is working to equip students with the digital and data skills as ever more services move online.

In my ministerial role, I am leading work on government digital services and looking at how we train people of all ages to fill the thousands of jobs being created in the field.

You may also want to watch:

How we deliver infrastructure will be important too. A meeting with the Lower Thames Crossing team included a discussion about its purchase of Hole Farm in Brentwood, which will be planted with 150,000 trees to create a new community forest that will connect with Thames Chase in Upminster and offset some of the scheme’s environmental impact.

From healthcare to jobs, skills and our impact on the environment - the pandemic is making us all look at how to build a future that is better than the one we had planned.

Most Read

  1. 1 Romford independent ethical designer to debut at town's market
  2. 2 'A real privilege': Upminster teacher speaks out for Thank a Teacher Day
  3. 3 Upminster Halifax set to close
  1. 4 Brexit Poll: Five years on, would you vote the same way again?
  2. 5 Romford pupils interviewed live on Sky Sports Euros show
  3. 6 'True hero': Tributes paid to Harold Hill family man
  4. 7 Six Caribbean businesses to support in Romford
  5. 8 Plans submitted to demolish pool and erect new school building in Rainham
  6. 9 Walk-in Covid vaccination clinics coming to Havering
  7. 10 Documentary charts listed Romford skatepark's ties to community
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jacko and Babe

Obituary

Tributes paid to well-loved Romford market fruit-seller

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Romford Ambulance Station

London Ambulance Service

Ambulance stations to close and be replaced by single centre, LAS reveals

Victoria Munro, LDRS

Logo Icon
Romford Town Gateway

Environment

Strategy is to tackle 'persistent problem' of abandoned trolleys in Romford

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Petition launches to keep Emerson Park ward with Hornchurch

Campaigners launch petition to keep Emerson Park in Hornchurch constituency

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus