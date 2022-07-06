Juliez Lopez, MP for Hornchurch and Upminster, has resigned as minister for media, data and digital infrastructure - Credit: Richard Townshend Photography

Julia Lopez, Conservative MP for Hornchurch and Upminster, has joined a flood of ministers handing in their resignations from Boris Johnson’s government.

Ms Lopez was appointed minister for media, data and digital infrastructure last year.

In a letter to the PM co-signed with several other MPs, including Brentwood and Ongar MP Alex Burghart, the group wrote how they “hugely admire your fortitude, stamina and enduring optimism".

“You can be rightly proud of the significant decisions which you have, by common acclamation, got right”.

However, the letter goes on: “It has become increasingly clear that the government cannot function given the issues that have come to light and the way in which they have been handled.

“In good faith, we must ask that, for the good of the party and the country, you step aside.”

In her tweet in which she posted the letter, Ms Lopez said she is “grateful to the prime minister for giving me the opportunity to serve the nation I love”.

With regret, I am resigning from my position as Minister for Media, Data & Digital Infrastructure. I am grateful to the Prime Minister for giving me the opportunity to serve the nation I love. pic.twitter.com/QcRvkdkISd — Julia Lopez MP (@JuliaLopezMP) July 6, 2022

The news follows last night’s dramatic exit of both health minister Sajid Javid and chancellor Rishi Sunak, which led to a slew of subsequent resignations.