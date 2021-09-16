Mum opens Romford juice van to offer healthy snacks and drinks for kids

Published: 10:23 AM September 16, 2021

A mother who felt concerned about the availability of healthy snacks and drinks to children in Romford has launched a mobile juice van.

Founded by Stevie Garland at the start of June, The Juice Box London is a mobile van which serves fresh cold-pressed juices, smoothies and healthy snacks.

Located in Lodge Farm Park (near to the tennis courts), the 31-year-old hopes the healthy offerings will benefit children.

The mother to four-year-old Noah said: “I personally live in Romford and frequently take my little boy into the parks, but became concerned with the lack of healthy snacks and beverages available in the area, especially to kids.

“So I opened The Juice Box to try and help parents in offering children healthy alternatives to that which is already available to them in the area.

“Our aim is to hopefully make this possible in more parks around Essex.”

The van is open every day, except Mondays, from 9am to 6.30pm.

