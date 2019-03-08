Search

Romford park remains closed due to ground subsidence

PUBLISHED: 13:25 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:25 08 November 2019

Jubilee Park closed because of ground subsidence. Picture: Melissa Page

Archant

A Romford park has remained closed for more than a week after ground subsidence issues were identified there.

Cracks and sunken ground at Jubilee Park in Union Road, near the children's play area, were discovered on Thursday, October 31 at around 3.30pm as the park was being locked up.

The park, which is managed by Trinity Estates, is used by pupils from Concordia Academy as the main entrance but the school has arranged for alternative access for parents and children.

Trinity Estates' operations manager Chris Tompkins said: "The health and safety of residents and visitors is our priority and the area has been fenced off whilst we work with the developer of the site, Taylor Wimpey, to establish the source of the problem."

The park is also used as a thoroughfare for residents on their way to Romford rail station.

Paresh Krishan, who has lived in Bournebrook Grove for the past three years, said the park is normally well-maintained but the closing has made access to Romford town centre more difficult.

He said: "The [subsidence] appeared suddenly and while the park is closed we're all having to walk around it to get to the station."

No children were hurt or in the park when the subsidence was discovered.

