Harold Wood 9-year-old becomes honorary police officer in recognition of his community work during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 07:00 08 September 2020

Joshua Puncheon, 9, pictured with East Area BCU Commander Det Chief Supt Stephen Clayman. The Supt presented the youngster with an Honorary Police Officer certificate in recognition of his work in the community during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Havering MPS

Joshua Puncheon, 9, pictured with East Area BCU Commander Det Chief Supt Stephen Clayman. The Supt presented the youngster with an Honorary Police Officer certificate in recognition of his work in the community during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Havering MPS

A Harold Wood youngster has been presented with an honorary police officer certificate in recognition of his services to the local community during lockdown.

Joshua was given the accolade as a reward for his selfless acts during lockdown, which saw him prepare and cook for neighbours and members of the Harold Wood community. Picture: Havering MPSJoshua was given the accolade as a reward for his selfless acts during lockdown, which saw him prepare and cook for neighbours and members of the Harold Wood community. Picture: Havering MPS

Joshua Puncheon was given the accolade by East Area BCU commander Det Chief Supt Stephen Clayman at Romford Police station on Friday, September 4.

Mr Clayman said he was “delighted” to reward Joshua for his hard work, which saw the nine-year-old prepare and cook a range of main courses and desserts for neighbours.

Such selfless acts are an example of the community spirit that has been fostered during this challenging period, with the police service particularly keen to reward such displays by young people.

Joshua wanted to show appreciation for the police’s work; alongside receiving his certificate, he — accompanied by his family — was given a tour of the station and some hard-earned tea and biscuits.

