Harold Wood 9-year-old becomes honorary police officer in recognition of his community work during lockdown
PUBLISHED: 07:00 08 September 2020
A Harold Wood youngster has been presented with an honorary police officer certificate in recognition of his services to the local community during lockdown.
Joshua Puncheon was given the accolade by East Area BCU commander Det Chief Supt Stephen Clayman at Romford Police station on Friday, September 4.
Mr Clayman said he was “delighted” to reward Joshua for his hard work, which saw the nine-year-old prepare and cook a range of main courses and desserts for neighbours.
Such selfless acts are an example of the community spirit that has been fostered during this challenging period, with the police service particularly keen to reward such displays by young people.
Joshua wanted to show appreciation for the police’s work; alongside receiving his certificate, he — accompanied by his family — was given a tour of the station and some hard-earned tea and biscuits.
