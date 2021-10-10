Rainham primary school pupils to explore nature in new sensory garden

Published: 12:27 PM October 10, 2021

Pupils at a Rainham primary school are benefitting from a new sensory garden installed over the summer.

Newtons Primary School in Rainham has had the new space created by charity Joni’s Army.

While teachers and students were away, the charity - which is named in honour of a young girl who died aged nine from Ewing’s Sarcoma - installed a range of sensory features, including new pathways, planting areas, a mud kitchen and a bug hotel.

Lynette Allsop, assistant headteacher at the school, said: “There’s lots of research about getting children outdoors in the big wide world, and this has just provided us with a space that we can use all year long.

“All our learners, including our wheelchair users, can get out there and access this provision.”

Ms Allsop said the new garden means the pupils can explore and learn about wildlife and the natural world, and that the school is grateful for the support from Joni’s Army.

“They’ve really done a magnificent job with it," she added.