Jon Cruddas MP supports Havering Sixth Form students over A Level results

Published: 11:03 AM August 17, 2021

The Dagenham and Rainham MP has given his support to Havering students who are appealing their A Level results.

Jon Cruddas is the latest politician to lobby Havering Sixth Form College about its A Level grades, which a number of students and parents have called "unfair".

The MP said he has received "desperate" emails from a number of students at the college and their parents, who are "bitterly disappointed" at their A level grades.

Last week, Romford MP Andrew Rosindell wrote to Gerry McDonald, the group principal and chief executive of New City College (NCC) which runs Havering Sixth Form in Hornchurch.

Mr Cruddas said he is writing in support of students' appeals to have their marking and grades checked.

He said "There seems to be a major problem with the marking at the college which could affect the lives of these young people.

"I will certainly be supporting local students."

Principal Janet Smith told the Recorder it would be reviewing the moderation process for some courses to "make sure the results were accurate".