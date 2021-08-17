News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Jon Cruddas MP supports Havering Sixth Form students over A Level results

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 11:03 AM August 17, 2021   
Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas. Picture: Andrew Achilleos

Jon Cruddas MP is supporting Havering Sixth Form students appealing their A Level results - Credit: Andrew Achilleos

The Dagenham and Rainham MP has given his support to Havering students who are appealing their A Level results.

Jon Cruddas is the latest politician to lobby Havering Sixth Form College about its A Level grades, which a number of students and parents have called "unfair".

The MP said he has received "desperate" emails from a number of students at the college and their parents, who are "bitterly disappointed" at their A level grades.

Last week, Romford MP Andrew Rosindell wrote to Gerry McDonald, the group principal and chief executive of New City College (NCC) which runs Havering Sixth Form in Hornchurch.

Mr Cruddas said he is writing in support of students' appeals to have their marking and grades checked.

He said "There seems to be a major problem with the marking at the college which could affect the lives of these young people.

"I will certainly be supporting local students."

Principal Janet Smith told the Recorder it would be reviewing the moderation process for some courses to "make sure the results were accurate".

You may also want to watch:

Education News
London A Level results
Hornchurch News
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bill Gardner in the old West Ham ground.

Notorious ex-West Ham 'hooligan' from Hornchurch recalls his toughest...

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Samuel Cullen

Education News

'Heart-breaking': Havering Sixth Form students miss out on university...

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Abercrombie House collage

Investigations | Special Report

Police called to council hostel 151 times amid drug-dealing concerns

Charles Thomson

person
Rocky the horse

Horsing around: Patient pony waits outside Upminster shops

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon