MP says postal votes 'critical' for young Londoners in May elections

Published: 6:54 PM April 16, 2021

MP Jon Cruddas will press for funding to support social care and NHS - Credit: Andrew Achilleos

An east London MP has expressed concern that just nine per cent of young people in London have registered to vote, compared to a quarter of those over 65.

Jon Cruddas, MP for Dagenham and Rainham, is urging young people to register to vote ahead of the London mayoral and GLA elections on May 6.

Reacting to the Labour analysis, he said: “After the devastating year they’ve had, young people must have their voices heard in this election.”

“Young people have played a central role in our country’s response to this crisis, with many volunteering to support the most vulnerable in our communities and fighting as key workers on the frontline to protect our families.

“Young people are not expected to be vaccinated ahead of the May polls, which makes postal vote sign-up critical.

“The government continue to treat young people as an afterthought in this crisis – but the key workers of the future deserve a voice today.”