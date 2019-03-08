Search

Advanced search

Expert view needed on whether social services did enough to avoid 'tragedy'

PUBLISHED: 17:00 14 October 2019

The inquest into the deaths of Vera and John Savage resumed at Walthamstow Coroner's Court on Monday. Picture: Goole Streetview

The inquest into the deaths of Vera and John Savage resumed at Walthamstow Coroner's Court on Monday. Picture: Goole Streetview

Archant

An inquest into the deaths of a vulnerable mother and son has been put on hold as the coroner seeks an independent expert witness.

A conclusion was due to be given at Walthamstow Coroner's Court today on how Vera Savage, 89, and John Savage, 54, came about their deaths after the pair were discovered dead in their bathroom on July 10, 2017.

A multi-agency domestic homicide review was conducted after the deaths as police believe John, Vera's sole carer, killed his mother before killing himself.

You may also want to watch:

Before proceedings closed today, family friend Darren Carmichael said he believed the review showed a "lack of integration and intercommunication between health and social services... that led to a tragedy."

Coroner Nadia Persaud has determined an independent expert on social care should give evidence on the report, and specifically if the care provided was compliant with policies and procedures.

If the coroner decides there is evidence of significant failings that breached the pair's right to life under Article 2 of the Human Rights Act, it could compel a fresh inquiry.

No date has yet been set for the final hearing.

Most Read

Romford man jailed for two and a half years for attempted Brentwood burglaries

Brett Parker has been handed a two and a half year jail sentence after he was caught on CCTV attempting to break into properties in Brentwood. Picture: Essex Police

Queen’s Hospital midwives star in episode of MTV’s Young and Pregnant

Rhiannon, a member of BHRUT's maternity team, has starred in an episode of MTV's Young and Pregnant this week, helping Alisha give birth. Picture: BHRUT/MTV

Teenagers from Rainham and Dagenham and 26-year-old Stratford man arrested on suspicion of burglary offences

Picture: PA/Joe Giddens

Can you help Essex Police find 25-year-old with Romford links who is wanted on recall to prison?

Essex Police are seeking any information that can help them find Robert Davanzo, who is known to have links to Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Amber weather warning issued for thunderstorms and heavy rain across London

Londoners can expect flash flooding, heavy rain and thunderstorms today. Picture: Owen Humphreys

Most Read

Romford man jailed for two and a half years for attempted Brentwood burglaries

Brett Parker has been handed a two and a half year jail sentence after he was caught on CCTV attempting to break into properties in Brentwood. Picture: Essex Police

Queen’s Hospital midwives star in episode of MTV’s Young and Pregnant

Rhiannon, a member of BHRUT's maternity team, has starred in an episode of MTV's Young and Pregnant this week, helping Alisha give birth. Picture: BHRUT/MTV

Teenagers from Rainham and Dagenham and 26-year-old Stratford man arrested on suspicion of burglary offences

Picture: PA/Joe Giddens

Can you help Essex Police find 25-year-old with Romford links who is wanted on recall to prison?

Essex Police are seeking any information that can help them find Robert Davanzo, who is known to have links to Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Amber weather warning issued for thunderstorms and heavy rain across London

Londoners can expect flash flooding, heavy rain and thunderstorms today. Picture: Owen Humphreys

Latest from the Romford Recorder

FA Trophy: Teams learn first qualifying round opponents

Michael Dixon nets Barking's winner against Guernsey (pic Terry Gilbert)

Forward Ranson insisted it was not good enough as Raiders suffered two defeats

Raiders forward Jacob Ranson looks to clear the puck against Leeds Chiefs (Pic: John Scott)

Baker remains positive despite another defeat for Leopards

Essex & Herts Leopards' Hafeez Abdul. Picture: Essex & Herts Leopards

Daggers attacker Balanta is pleased to extend his deal as they look to move forward

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

Ice hockey: Cardiff Fire 2 Raiders 7

Tommy Huggett and George Gell (pic Nikki Day)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists