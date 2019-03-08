Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Gallery

Jodie Chesney: Tributes paid across the world to 17-year-old with ‘beautiful soul’

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:11 12 March 2019

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to 17-year-old Jodie Chesney.

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to 17-year-old Jodie Chesney.

Hayley Anderson

Tributes have been paid, not only by the community but by people across the world, to 17-year-old Jodie Chesney who sadly died after she was stabbed in a park two weeks ago.

Purple ribbons and bows are lining the high streets in Havering as well as on people’s front doors, outside businesses and in schools, in memory of Jodie from Dagenham who was killed on Friday, March 1, in Amy’s Park, St Neot’s Road, Harold Hill.

People have also been paying their respects in other countries such as Canada and Australia by sharing their own photos of purple ribbons.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Friday, March 8, and charged with the murder of Jodie Chesney.

He appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 11.

A further four arrests have also been made in connection with the investigation.

An 18-year-old man from Romford remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 50-year-old man and 38-year-old woman, both from Dagenham, and a 17-year-old have all been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All four were arrested on Sunday, March 10, and remain in custody pending ongoing enquiries.

Manuel Petrovic, 20, who lives in Highfield Road, Collier Row, was arrested in Leicester on Tuesday, March 6 and charged with murder.

He appeared at the Old Bailey yesterday, Tuesday, March 12.

Take a look at our gallery of tributes made to Jodie.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Havering Sixth Form College pays tribute to Jodie Chesney’s ‘smiling, passionate, beautiful soul’ with Purple Friday

Students and staff at Havering Sixth Form College wearing purple and remembering murder victim Jodie Chesney.

Jodie Chesney: Boy, 16, charged with murder

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash with car in Romford

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Monday, March 11 following a crash with a car in Brentwood Road. Photo: Google Maps

Jodie Chesney: Teenage boy charged with Harold Hill murder makes first court appearance

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

BHRUT agrees £15.6m settlement for woman left severely brain damaged following surgery failings at Queen’s Hospital

The woman was undergoing surgery at Queen's Hospital in 2012 when staff failed to spot a bleed. Photo: John Hercock

Most Read

Havering Sixth Form College pays tribute to Jodie Chesney’s ‘smiling, passionate, beautiful soul’ with Purple Friday

Students and staff at Havering Sixth Form College wearing purple and remembering murder victim Jodie Chesney.

Jodie Chesney: Boy, 16, charged with murder

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash with car in Romford

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Monday, March 11 following a crash with a car in Brentwood Road. Photo: Google Maps

Jodie Chesney: Teenage boy charged with Harold Hill murder makes first court appearance

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

BHRUT agrees £15.6m settlement for woman left severely brain damaged following surgery failings at Queen’s Hospital

The woman was undergoing surgery at Queen's Hospital in 2012 when staff failed to spot a bleed. Photo: John Hercock

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hornchurch boss Stimson is looking at the positives from narrow defeat to Tonbridge

Sean Marks of Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Marshalls Park Academy’s volleyball teams serve up gold and silver for Havering

Marshalls Park's girls won volleyball gold for Havering

School Sport: Brentwood boys make rugby history

Brentwood School's under-12s celebrate their Essex success

Taylor pleased Daggers remain on course to beat drop ahead of Havant trip

Dagenham & Redbridge players celebrate Angelo Balanta's opener against Bromley in the Vanarama National League (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Football: Great Danes lift Essex Girls’ League Trophy silverware

Great Danes under-11s celebrate
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists