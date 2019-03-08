Gallery

Jodie Chesney: Tributes paid across the world to 17-year-old with ‘beautiful soul’

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to 17-year-old Jodie Chesney. Hayley Anderson

Tributes have been paid, not only by the community but by people across the world, to 17-year-old Jodie Chesney who sadly died after she was stabbed in a park two weeks ago.

Purple ribbons and bows are lining the high streets in Havering as well as on people’s front doors, outside businesses and in schools, in memory of Jodie from Dagenham who was killed on Friday, March 1, in Amy’s Park, St Neot’s Road, Harold Hill.

People have also been paying their respects in other countries such as Canada and Australia by sharing their own photos of purple ribbons.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Friday, March 8, and charged with the murder of Jodie Chesney.

He appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 11.

A further four arrests have also been made in connection with the investigation.

An 18-year-old man from Romford remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 50-year-old man and 38-year-old woman, both from Dagenham, and a 17-year-old have all been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All four were arrested on Sunday, March 10, and remain in custody pending ongoing enquiries.

Manuel Petrovic, 20, who lives in Highfield Road, Collier Row, was arrested in Leicester on Tuesday, March 6 and charged with murder.

He appeared at the Old Bailey yesterday, Tuesday, March 12.

Take a look at our gallery of tributes made to Jodie.