Jodie Chesney murder: Police pay tribute to Dagenham Girl Scout's family as 17-year-old killer's identity revealed

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, of Hillfoot Road and 17-year-old Aaron Isaacs of Westrow Drive, Barking, were jailed for life at the Old Bailey today (Monday, November 18). Picture: Met Police Archant

Police officers who brought Jodie Chesney's killers to justice have paid tribute to the strength of the Dagenham Girl Scout's family as the identity of one of her killers can be revealed for the first time.

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, of Hillfoot Road, Collier Row, and 17-year-old Aaron Isaacs of Westrow Drive, Barking, were jailed for life at the Old Bailey today (Monday, November 18).

Ong-a-Kwie was jailed for 26 years, while Isaacs was handed an 18-year sentence.

Ong-a-Kwie was also handed a further six-week sentence for breaching a previous suspended sentence, but this will be served concurrently.

Immediately following the sentencing, Judge Wendy Joseph QC lifted a court order that had been in place to protect Isaacs' identity during the murder trial.

It took a jury less than six hours to find Ong-a-Kwie and the 17-year-old guilty of murder at the same court on Thursday, Novmber 7.

Their co-defendants Manuel Petrovic, 20, and a 16-year-old boy were cleared of murder following a seven-week trial.

Members of Jodie's family attended court throughout and heard how she lost her life as she spent time with friends on what was a typical Friday night.

She was fatally stabbed in the back in Amy's Park, Harold Hill.

Upon the conviction of Ong-A-Kwie and Isaacs, Det Ch Insp Whellams said: "This has been a long and traumatic process for Jodie's family, and today marks the start of years of imprisonment for her killers.

"Jodie's life was ended in the most brutal way by Svenson Ong-A- Kwie and Aaron Isaacs, and I hope her family and friends feel some measure of justice has been served.

"On that Friday in March, Jodie was not in the wrong place at the wrong time, she was simply living her life as a teenager should - carefree and with her friends.

"I would like to thank Peter and Joanne Chesney, and the rest of the family for their belief in my officers as we investigated the murder of Jodie.

"Our support will be ongoing, as they continue to grieve and attempt to adjust to life without their daughter."

And the commander for the East Area Borough Command Unit - which covers Havering, Barking and Dagenham and Redbridge - , Det Ch Supt Stephen Clayman, said: "Our thoughts and deepest sympathies remain with Jodie's family as sentencing is today passed down to the two people responsible for her murder.

"It has almost been nine months since Jodie was killed in Harold Hill, and nothing could ever have justified the extinguishing of her young life.

"Havering, like many boroughs across London, has experienced the tragic and inexcusable loss of young life as a result of knife-related violence.

"This is why bearing down on violent crime on the streets of our capital continues to be the Met's top priority.

"We will continue to work tirelessly - day and night - to identify and pursue offenders, help bring perpetrators to justice, take weapons off the street, support victims, engage and reassure the public, and keep our communities safe.

"We all have our part to play in tackling violent crime and our communities are key to this.

"My message to anyone who may have information about crime or those who carry a weapon or, through exploiting people, put young people's lives at risk is simple: have the trust and confidence to tell us and please don't be a bystander."