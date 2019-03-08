Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Family of knife-crime victim Jodie Chesney set to launch anti-knife crime charity in dead teen's memory

PUBLISHED: 17:10 18 July 2019

The Scout group which Jodie Chesney belonged to has paid tribute to the murdered teenager. Picture: MPS

The Scout group which Jodie Chesney belonged to has paid tribute to the murdered teenager. Picture: MPS

Archant

The family of Jodie Chesney, the Dagenham teenager who was killed in a knife attack in Harold Hill in March, are drawing up plans to launch a charity tackling knife crime in her memory.

Hundreds of people gathered at Amy's Park in Harold Hill tonight at a vigil to remember teenager Jodie Chesney. Photo: Mark SeppleHundreds of people gathered at Amy's Park in Harold Hill tonight at a vigil to remember teenager Jodie Chesney. Photo: Mark Sepple

The 17-year-old was stabbed to death in Amy's Park on Friday, March 1 in an act of violence which shocked the nation and made headlines across the UK.

And now Peter Chesney, Jodie's father, has announced the creation of the Jodie Chesney Foundation, which will work to provide prevention, intervention, education and support to parents of young people, and children to help them steer clear of knife crime.

The organisation - awaiting Charity Commission approval - hopes to help groups who may not engage with mainstream support.

Its end goal is to help bring about the end of fatal violence by knives.

Residents of Harold Hill are planning on turning the area purple in memory of Jodie Chesney.Residents of Harold Hill are planning on turning the area purple in memory of Jodie Chesney.

Peter said: "Needless to say this has torn our family apart. I have left my previous job and I'm lucky enough to have experienced colleagues on board who have been working in youth services for many years, as well as the full support of local leaders of Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering councils.

You may also want to watch:

"I am now dedicating my life to this cause with the hope that we can help tackle this knife crime epidemic. We appreciate any support that is available to support the Jodie Chesney Foundation."

Jodie was a girl scout with Dagenham troop Columbus-Bellahoj, and following her death a campaign to turn east London purple - her favourite colour - saw ribbons placed in prominent places across Havering, Dagenham and beyond. Many of those can still be seen today.

Tributes have been paid to 17-year-old Jodie Chesney who was killed in Harold Hill earlier this month. Picture: The Fatling pubTributes have been paid to 17-year-old Jodie Chesney who was killed in Harold Hill earlier this month. Picture: The Fatling pub

A march through Romford was also organised in her memory, and was attended by thousands.

Four men have been charged with Jodie's murder. Their trial is due to begin at the Old Bailey on September 2.

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas has urged members of the public to support the foundation in its early stages.

He said: "This project has my full support.

Jodie Chesney's father Peter has said ‘she was the nicest person any of us know’ and ‘wouldn’t have done anything to deserve this’ Photo: Sky NewsJodie Chesney's father Peter has said ‘she was the nicest person any of us know’ and ‘wouldn’t have done anything to deserve this’ Photo: Sky News

"I hope the public will get behind it to help establish the Jodie Chesney Foundation, which aims to develop and provide prevention, intervention, and education for people most at risk of violent crime."

To support the Jodie Chesney Foundation, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/thejcf.

Most Read

Police issue personal safety advice after seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station in 23 days

There have been seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station since June 9. Photo: Steve Poston

Hornchurch 21-year-old makes £1.3m in winnings from ‘incredible run’ at World Series of Poker in Las Vegas

Poker player Nick Marchington, from Hornchurch, playing on day seven of the World Series Of Poker Main Event. Picture: 888 Poker

Family and residents pay tribute to Harold Hill postman with ‘heart of gold’

Residents are paying tribute to Craig Thomas, a postman from Harold Hill who died on June 30. Picture: Thomas family

Romford mum issued parking ticket when trying to collect disabled son in Elm Park

Kerry and her son Oliver. Picture: April Roach

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal crash on A12 after 43-year-old man dies from injuries

A 43-year-old man died after he was hit by a car on westbound carriageway of the A12 on Sunday, July 14. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Police issue personal safety advice after seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station in 23 days

There have been seven sexual assaults around Harold Wood station since June 9. Photo: Steve Poston

Hornchurch 21-year-old makes £1.3m in winnings from ‘incredible run’ at World Series of Poker in Las Vegas

Poker player Nick Marchington, from Hornchurch, playing on day seven of the World Series Of Poker Main Event. Picture: 888 Poker

Family and residents pay tribute to Harold Hill postman with ‘heart of gold’

Residents are paying tribute to Craig Thomas, a postman from Harold Hill who died on June 30. Picture: Thomas family

Romford mum issued parking ticket when trying to collect disabled son in Elm Park

Kerry and her son Oliver. Picture: April Roach

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal crash on A12 after 43-year-old man dies from injuries

A 43-year-old man died after he was hit by a car on westbound carriageway of the A12 on Sunday, July 14. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Fourty Harold Wood Running Club members take part in Spitfire Scramble

Harold Wood Running Club members at the Spitfire Scramble. Picture: HWRC

‘Surreal’ for Upminster bowler Curtis to watch old team-mate in World Cup Final

New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham (left) appears dejected as England's Ben Stokes scores runs during the World Cup Final at Lord's (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Two Romford’s Team Falcon kickboxers celebrate huge wins

Sarah Worsfold (second from left) after her win. Picture: Falcon Kickboxing Club

Walthamstow defeat was tough to take says Ardleigh Green skipper Edwards

Ardleigh Green players celebrate a wicket during Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC vs Goresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Central Park on 15th June 2019

Hornchurch boss Stimson is pleased with ‘fantastic’ clash against former club Orient

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch with a shot against Leyton Orient at Bridge Avenue (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists