'An honour’: West Ham fan 'immensely proud' on becoming National Diversity Awards finalist

Jim Dolan (centre) was nominated due to his work founding and managing the West Ham LGBT+ fans support group, Pride of Irons - Credit: Jim Dolan

A West Ham fan from Harold Wood who heads up an LGBT+ support group said it was an “honour” to make it to the final eight at the National Diversity Awards (NDA).

Jim Dolan, 41, was nominated for the Positive Role Model Award for LGBT due to his work establishing and running Pride of Irons, a group giving a voice to LGBT+ West Ham supporters.

Set up after Jim heard a man shouting homophobic abuse during a game, Pride of Irons has gone on to work with bodies such as Kick it Out to educate those who have already committed homophobic offences.

This year’s NDA ceremony was held at the Liverpool Anglican Cathedral on September 16, with Jim making it to the final eight out of more than 75,000 total nominations.

Despite not winning on the night, Jim said it was “an honour to be nominated and to be surrounded by so many inspirational people”.

“There were over 75,000 nominations across all categories so to get to the final eight really was an achievement in itself and one I'm immensely proud of," he added.

"And if nothing else, all of the nominees had an excuse to dress up and feel like stars for the evening.”