Sycamore Trust receives £1,000 donation from Romford Beaverbrooks jewellers

Gemma Eden (left) and Alison Plowman (right) present a cheque for £1000 to Autism Hub manager Debbie Gadbury (middle). Photo: Sycamore Trust Sycamore Trust

The Sycamore Trust works across Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge, providing support for families affected by autism.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Autism charity Sycamore Trust UK were the grateful recipients of a cheque for £1,000 from staff at the Beaverbrooks jewellers in Romford’s Liberty Centre.

Each year, money is allocated by the Beaverbrooks Charitable Trust for staff to present to a local charity of their choice and this year the Romford staff chose Sycamore Trust because of the work the charity has done in supporting local children with autism.

Gemma Eden and Alison Plowman made the presentation to Debbie Gadbury, manager of the Autism Hub in Romford.

The Sycamore Trust works across Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge, providing support for families affected by autism.

Sycamore spokesman Steve Dixon said: “We are both delighted and humbled to be chosen to receive this wonderful donation.

“It’s great to be recognised by the local community and we are very grateful to Beaverbrooks, and in particular staff at their Romford store, for their generosity.”