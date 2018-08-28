Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Sycamore Trust receives £1,000 donation from Romford Beaverbrooks jewellers

PUBLISHED: 15:57 03 January 2019

Gemma Eden (left) and Alison Plowman (right) present a cheque for £1000 to Autism Hub manager Debbie Gadbury (middle). Photo: Sycamore Trust

Gemma Eden (left) and Alison Plowman (right) present a cheque for £1000 to Autism Hub manager Debbie Gadbury (middle). Photo: Sycamore Trust

Sycamore Trust

The Sycamore Trust works across Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge, providing support for families affected by autism.

Autism charity Sycamore Trust UK were the grateful recipients of a cheque for £1,000 from staff at the Beaverbrooks jewellers in Romford’s Liberty Centre.

Each year, money is allocated by the Beaverbrooks Charitable Trust for staff to present to a local charity of their choice and this year the Romford staff chose Sycamore Trust because of the work the charity has done in supporting local children with autism.

Gemma Eden and Alison Plowman made the presentation to Debbie Gadbury, manager of the Autism Hub in Romford.

The Sycamore Trust works across Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge, providing support for families affected by autism.

Sycamore spokesman Steve Dixon said: “We are both delighted and humbled to be chosen to receive this wonderful donation.

“It’s great to be recognised by the local community and we are very grateful to Beaverbrooks, and in particular staff at their Romford store, for their generosity.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two people die after A13 crash

Two people have died after a car crash on the A13. Photo: Google Maps

Harold Hill suspicious package: Cashier given threatening note and told to hand over money

Police seal the road after a suspect package was found at Santander in Harold Hill.

Police close Harold Hill bank after suspicious package found

Police in Farnham Road.

Queen’s Hospital delivers a staggering 25 babies on Christmas Day

Rebekah and Calvin Lindsay with baby Harriet at Queen's Hospital. Harriet was one of the 25 babies to be born on Christmas Day at the Romford hospital.

Romford nightclub Kosho announces it’s set to close next week

Kosho in Romford is due to close next weekend.

Most Read

Police appeal after bank card stolen from woman in Dunmow

#includeImage($article, 225)

Threat to quit over lack of action on speeding drivers in Stansted

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crowdfunding page launched to help family of Thaxted crash victim

#includeImage($article, 225)

Churches hit by burglars twice over Christmas period

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hospice says ‘thank you’ to family who helped to raise funds in daughter’s memory

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Taylor reminds Daggers squad what is expected of them

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harold Wood Running Club raced on through the festive period

Harold Wood Running Club members pose at park run (Pic: HWRC)

The AFC Hornchurch blog

Sean Marks celebrates a goal for Hornchurch (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Write off West Ham skipper at your peril after another superb cameo performance

West Ham United's Mark Noble during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Martin relieved as Romford end winless run with success over Grays

Ayo Olukoga netted Romford's only goal against Grays Athletic (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists