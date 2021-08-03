Romford's Jesy Nelson included in Little Mix display at Madame Tussauds

Published: 11:33 AM August 3, 2021

Madame Tussauds London has unveiled its new Little Mix exhibition - Credit: J Hordle / INhouse images

Romford-born former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson has been included in a new London waxwork display, despite leaving the group last year.

The life-like replica of Jesy was unveiled at London's Madame Tussauds last week, alongside Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

The girl band join Freddie Mercury, the Queen and Usain Bolt at the iconic venue, which had been working on their statues since early 2020.

However, Jesy left Little Mix in December last year, citing mental health reasons.

Jesy Nelson left Little Mix last year - Credit: J Hordle / INhouse images

Speaking to Cosmopolitan in May, she revealed how much happier she felt since leaving the band.

You may also want to watch:

Jesy said: "I didn’t know that I could be this happy.

"I thought when I was in the group that it was just normal to feel that way.

"And because I’d felt like that for 10 years, I just thought, 'This is life.'"

"Since I’ve left, I feel free."

Despite Jesy leaving the band after nine years, the group are featured together at Madame Tussauds.

Unveiling the new exhibition, band member Perrie said: “The Madame Tussauds London artists are fantastic, our figures are so lifelike that it really could be us standing in the attraction.

"We’re so excited for our fans to see us in Madame Tussauds London and loved that some of them could be there to see the unveiling of the figures.”

The new additions to Madame Tussauds London were revealed last week - Credit: J Hordle / INhouse images

Leigh-Anne added: “This is a dream come true.

"The figures are amazing, and the Madame Tussauds London artists have captured us perfectly.

"We’re so excited to be joining the attraction's music zone and can’t wait to bring our family and friends down to see our figures for themselves.”

Tim Waters, general manager at the London attraction, said: “Fans have been asking when Little Mix will be joining us at Madame Tussauds London and we’re delighted to make their wishes come true as we celebrate the band’s 10th anniversary.

"From their award-winning music, to inspiring the next generation, Little Mix have been a massive part of the past decade and long may that continue.

"We look forward to welcoming Mixers through our doors and can’t wait for them to come face to face with their idols.”

To make the waxworks, the band mates attended sittings where hundreds of precise measurements were taken, and Little Mix’s stylists - Zack Tate and Jamie McFarland - were recruited to perfect the figures’ look.



