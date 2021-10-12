Romford's Jesy Nelson denies 'blackfishing' accusations
- Credit: PA
A former Little Mix star from Romford has denied accusations of “blackfishing” in her latest solo music video.
Jesy Nelson, 30, was criticised on social media about her appearance in her debut solo track Boyz, which features Nicki Minaj.
Blackfishing - a play on the term catfish popularised by a TV show of the same name - is used to describe someone who is not black who misrepresents themselves as black or mixed race.
On an Instagram live hosted on Nicki Minaj’s platform, Jesy said her intention was “never ever to offend people of colour with this video and song".
She added: "Growing up as a young girl, this is the music I listened to and these are the videos I watched.
You may also want to watch:
“For me personally the 90s/2000s hip hop RnB music, I will stand to this day, was the best year of music made, I personally think.
"So I wanted to celebrate that and that era of music as it's what I love. My intentions were never to offend anyone
Most Read
- 1 Entry and exit wording on ground by Elm Park car park to be investigated
- 2 The most expensive houses sold in your east London borough in August
- 3 Where to enjoy firework displays for bonfire night 2021
- 4 'People could be trapped in a fire': Call for false alarm 'issue' to be fixed in Rainham block
- 5 Data reveals rising number of Covid cases in Havering
- 6 'Legal challenge' prompts fresh application to convert former Mothercare into Aldi
- 7 Consultation opens on measures to fix crash hotspot in Collier Row
- 8 Romford's Jesy Nelson denies 'blackfishing' accusations
- 9 Concerns over hostel redevelopment to be passed to developer
- 10 87-room care home on Ardleigh Green college site granted permission
"Genuinely, it hurts me that I may have offended people and hurt people's feelings just by celebrating something that I love."