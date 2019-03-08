Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Jazz singer to host musical night for dementia charity in Romford

PUBLISHED: 15:00 11 April 2019

Romford born singer, Laura Doyle will be performing at a charity night on April 20 to raise funds for Dementia UK. Picture: Jenni Williams

Romford born singer, Laura Doyle will be performing at a charity night on April 20 to raise funds for Dementia UK. Picture: Jenni Williams

Archant

The son of a famous jazz legend will be performing with special guests at a Romford pub to raise funds for a dementia charity.

Keith Ball, the son of jazz legend Kenny Ball ,has organised a charity night at The Wheatsheaf pub in Wheatsheaf Road on Saturday, April 20 to raise funds for Dementia UK.

Keith told the Recorder: “My mother, Betty Ball, has dementia. It’s horrible to see someone suffer from the illness.

“We’ll all be performing to raise awareness about people living with dementia.

“There will be lots of different types of music for guests to enjoy. There’s going to be swing, soul and of course the legendary comedian Jimmy Jones will be there.”

Originally from Ilford, Keith grew up with a wealth of musical influences, including swing and jazz.

His vocals are influenced by some of the greatest musicians of our time, such as Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Frank Sinatra and Jack Jones.

Keith has played for a variety of lineups and big bands and continues to sing a number of hits from the Rat Pack days on his solo engagements.

Last year Keith started his fortnightly jazz nights at The Brickyard in South Street, Romford.

For his charity event in April, Keith will be joined by the stand-up comedian Jimmy Jones and singer, Laura Doyle.

“[Keith] is a very good friend and I think it’s a really good cause that we need to raise awareness for,” said Laura.

“Everybody knows someone that suffers from dementia or they might have a relative with dementia. I think it’s a subject that gets forgotten about.

“I’m originally from Romford and I’m looking forward to going back for the night.”

Laura will be singing some classic soul hits from legends like the American Etta James.

Tickets cost £10 at the door and all of the funds raised through the event will go towards Dementia UK.

The national charity provides specialist support for families facing dementia through its Admiral Nurse service.

“If it goes well, we’ll hopefully be able to put on more events and take it to a bigger venue,” said Keith.

Most Read

Two men arrested after alleged police chase leads to crash close to Gallows Corner

Police appear to be at the scene of a crash in Gallows Corner on April 8, 2019. Photo: Amla Chow

Former member of staff at Stubbers Adventure centre in Upminster pleads guilty to sexual communication with a child

There is no suggestion any crimes were committed at Stubbers. Picture: John Hercock

Thieves pin down and beat up Elm Park grandfather before ripping out safe containing £2,000 from family home

Thieves pinned down John Hart and punched him in the head, while they stole his safe from his home in Elm Park. Photo: Shelley Hart

Future of Romford and Ilford Debenhams stores unknown as company goes into administration

The future of Debenhams stores in Romford and Ilford is currently unknown, after the department store went into administration today. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

Pensioner found guilty of killing Hornchurch cyclist in car crash 150m from his work

Christopher Holt was cycling along Rainham Road when he was knocked off his bike and died because of his injuries. Photo: Google Maps

Most Read

Two men arrested after alleged police chase leads to crash close to Gallows Corner

Police appear to be at the scene of a crash in Gallows Corner on April 8, 2019. Photo: Amla Chow

Former member of staff at Stubbers Adventure centre in Upminster pleads guilty to sexual communication with a child

There is no suggestion any crimes were committed at Stubbers. Picture: John Hercock

Thieves pin down and beat up Elm Park grandfather before ripping out safe containing £2,000 from family home

Thieves pinned down John Hart and punched him in the head, while they stole his safe from his home in Elm Park. Photo: Shelley Hart

Future of Romford and Ilford Debenhams stores unknown as company goes into administration

The future of Debenhams stores in Romford and Ilford is currently unknown, after the department store went into administration today. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

Pensioner found guilty of killing Hornchurch cyclist in car crash 150m from his work

Christopher Holt was cycling along Rainham Road when he was knocked off his bike and died because of his injuries. Photo: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Superstar golfer Georgia Hall backs South Essex’s charity putt for glory

Golfer Georgia Hall (Pic: Back page media)

Wigham proud of Romford and confident they can beat Harpenden in play-off final

A Romford & Gidea Park player stops a Woodford opponent (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Velocity Trophy: Hornchurch manager Stimson praised Enfield Town for taking their chances

Sam Youngs of Enfield Town and Jordan Clark of Hornchurch (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Smith pleased Daggers take public stand against racism and wants others to follow suit

Nathan Smith takes a throw-in for Dagenham & Redbridge against Barrow (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo)

Havering 90’s Green and Warren set new bests at Manchester marathon

Havering 90 Joggers medals display the medals they won last weekend (pic: H90J)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists