Jazz singer to host musical night for dementia charity in Romford

Romford born singer, Laura Doyle will be performing at a charity night on April 20 to raise funds for Dementia UK. Picture: Jenni Williams Archant

The son of a famous jazz legend will be performing with special guests at a Romford pub to raise funds for a dementia charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Keith Ball, the son of jazz legend Kenny Ball ,has organised a charity night at The Wheatsheaf pub in Wheatsheaf Road on Saturday, April 20 to raise funds for Dementia UK.

Keith told the Recorder: “My mother, Betty Ball, has dementia. It’s horrible to see someone suffer from the illness.

“We’ll all be performing to raise awareness about people living with dementia.

“There will be lots of different types of music for guests to enjoy. There’s going to be swing, soul and of course the legendary comedian Jimmy Jones will be there.”

Originally from Ilford, Keith grew up with a wealth of musical influences, including swing and jazz.

His vocals are influenced by some of the greatest musicians of our time, such as Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Frank Sinatra and Jack Jones.

Keith has played for a variety of lineups and big bands and continues to sing a number of hits from the Rat Pack days on his solo engagements.

Last year Keith started his fortnightly jazz nights at The Brickyard in South Street, Romford.

For his charity event in April, Keith will be joined by the stand-up comedian Jimmy Jones and singer, Laura Doyle.

“[Keith] is a very good friend and I think it’s a really good cause that we need to raise awareness for,” said Laura.

“Everybody knows someone that suffers from dementia or they might have a relative with dementia. I think it’s a subject that gets forgotten about.

“I’m originally from Romford and I’m looking forward to going back for the night.”

Laura will be singing some classic soul hits from legends like the American Etta James.

Tickets cost £10 at the door and all of the funds raised through the event will go towards Dementia UK.

The national charity provides specialist support for families facing dementia through its Admiral Nurse service.

“If it goes well, we’ll hopefully be able to put on more events and take it to a bigger venue,” said Keith.