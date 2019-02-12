Jazz duo bring set of classic jazz songs for hopeless romantics to Hornchurch

Claire Martin and Ray Gelato's Let There Be Love show is coming to the Fairkytes Arts Centre in Hornchurch. Photo: Hanson Leatherby Archant

An award winning vocalist and legendary saxophonist have teamed up for a heartwarming jazz show in Hornchurch.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Claire Martin and Ray Gelato's Let There Be Love show is coming to the Fairkytes Arts Centre in Hornchurch. Photo: Hanson Leatherby Claire Martin and Ray Gelato's Let There Be Love show is coming to the Fairkytes Arts Centre in Hornchurch. Photo: Hanson Leatherby

BBC Radio presenter Claire Martin OBE and Ray Gelato have brought together a stellar group of musicians for their brand new show Let There Be Love.

The duo will take audiences on a journey through the romantic classics of the Great American Songbook.

Ray told the Recorder: “Half the show is duets and harmonies and then for the other half we’ll be doing a little bit apart.

“[The show] has nice vintage music which we try to perform in a fresh way.

Claire Martin and Ray Gelato's Let There Be Love show is coming to the Fairkytes Arts Centre in Hornchurch. Photo: Hanson Leatherby Claire Martin and Ray Gelato's Let There Be Love show is coming to the Fairkytes Arts Centre in Hornchurch. Photo: Hanson Leatherby

“I’ve known Claire for more than 30 years and we both tour extensively.”

George Gershwin’s Embraceable You, When I Fall in Love and Dean Martin’s That’s Amore are some of the classic hits that audiences can expect to hear in the show.

Ray and his band The Giants have been a favourite at the famous Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in London, holding down a 16 year residency over the Christmas period.

This year the band is celebrating its 25th anniversary with the release of a live album to come later this spring.

The Saxophonist explained that his show with Claire is all about love.

He said: “It’s about just bringing a bit of happiness to this bizarre world.

“I think it’s really important for music to be uplifting for people.”

Claire became a professional singer at the young age of 19 and two years later she realised her dream of singing at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in London.

She then signed to Linn Records in 1990 and has since released 18 CDs with the label.

At the Queen’s Birthday Honours in June 2011 Claire was delighted to be awarded an OBE for her services to jazz.

The duo are joined by Matt Home on drums, Nick Walsh on bass and Gabriel Latchin on piano.

“These are all young, talented guys who we selected to bring their energy on stage with us,” said Ray.

Let There Be Love plays at the Fairkytes Arts Centre in Billet Lane on Friday, March 1 at 7.30pm.