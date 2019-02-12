Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Jazz duo bring set of classic jazz songs for hopeless romantics to Hornchurch

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 February 2019

Claire Martin and Ray Gelato's Let There Be Love show is coming to the Fairkytes Arts Centre in Hornchurch. Photo: Hanson Leatherby

Claire Martin and Ray Gelato's Let There Be Love show is coming to the Fairkytes Arts Centre in Hornchurch. Photo: Hanson Leatherby

Archant

An award winning vocalist and legendary saxophonist have teamed up for a heartwarming jazz show in Hornchurch.

Claire Martin and Ray Gelato's Let There Be Love show is coming to the Fairkytes Arts Centre in Hornchurch. Photo: Hanson LeatherbyClaire Martin and Ray Gelato's Let There Be Love show is coming to the Fairkytes Arts Centre in Hornchurch. Photo: Hanson Leatherby

BBC Radio presenter Claire Martin OBE and Ray Gelato have brought together a stellar group of musicians for their brand new show Let There Be Love.

The duo will take audiences on a journey through the romantic classics of the Great American Songbook.

Ray told the Recorder: “Half the show is duets and harmonies and then for the other half we’ll be doing a little bit apart.

“[The show] has nice vintage music which we try to perform in a fresh way.

Claire Martin and Ray Gelato's Let There Be Love show is coming to the Fairkytes Arts Centre in Hornchurch. Photo: Hanson LeatherbyClaire Martin and Ray Gelato's Let There Be Love show is coming to the Fairkytes Arts Centre in Hornchurch. Photo: Hanson Leatherby

“I’ve known Claire for more than 30 years and we both tour extensively.”

George Gershwin’s Embraceable You, When I Fall in Love and Dean Martin’s That’s Amore are some of the classic hits that audiences can expect to hear in the show.

Ray and his band The Giants have been a favourite at the famous Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in London, holding down a 16 year residency over the Christmas period.

This year the band is celebrating its 25th anniversary with the release of a live album to come later this spring.

The Saxophonist explained that his show with Claire is all about love.

He said: “It’s about just bringing a bit of happiness to this bizarre world.

“I think it’s really important for music to be uplifting for people.”

Claire became a professional singer at the young age of 19 and two years later she realised her dream of singing at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in London.

She then signed to Linn Records in 1990 and has since released 18 CDs with the label.

At the Queen’s Birthday Honours in June 2011 Claire was delighted to be awarded an OBE for her services to jazz.

The duo are joined by Matt Home on drums, Nick Walsh on bass and Gabriel Latchin on piano.

“These are all young, talented guys who we selected to bring their energy on stage with us,” said Ray.

Let There Be Love plays at the Fairkytes Arts Centre in Billet Lane on Friday, March 1 at 7.30pm.

Most Read

Three men sentenced after police discover £200,000 cannabis factory in Emerson Park

Picture: MET POLICE

From the streets of Romford to a flat in Harold Hill: One Havering rough sleeper’s story

Former rough sleeper Hughie Carroll has credited the work of Havering Council and the Salvation Army with getting a roof back over his head. Photo: Havering Council

Four men arrested in Harold Hill after armed police hunt for man alleged to have knife

Armed police in Straight Road this afternoon. Photo: Dave Flower/Carberry Build

Man arrested on suspicion of ABH after woman stabbed in the hand in Romford

Police officers reportedly cordoned off an area of South Street near Halfords while they investigated the incident. Photo: Google Maps

Rainham private ambulance service rated inadequate by inspectors with allegations of ‘bullying’ among staff

SSG UK Specialist Ambulance Service Ltd was rated inadequate by CQC inspectors. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

#includeImage($article, 225)

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk study finds link between sexual identity and weight

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The sweetest guy’ - family’s tributes to kind-hearted Norwich student after death at UEA

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

Wigham ‘gutted’ after fightback counts for little

Romford & Gidea Park head coach Jordan Wigham (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Toolis in GB squad for opening Pentathlon World Cup event

Tom Toolis in action at the Modern Pentathlon World Cup in Los Angeles (pic UIPM)

Adeloye in contention for Daggers clash with Sutton

Conor Wilkinson and Tomi Adeloye celebrate Dagenham's victory at the final whistle during Bromley vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Vanarama National League Football at the H2T Group Stadium on 24th November 2018

Raiders defenceman Burnett says they must stick to their own game against City Stars

Raiders defenceman Callum Burnett in action against Cardiff Fire (Pic: John Scott)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists