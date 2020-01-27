Search

Swing band celebrates golden era of jazz music at Hornchurch club

PUBLISHED: 15:00 27 January 2020

The band also plays its own original jazz numbers. Picture: Ken Richman

Archant

A swinging seven-piece band will perform some of the biggest numbers from the golden era of jazz when it comes to Hornchurch.

One Jump Ahead is an original jive band and it will be bringing its music to the borough next weekend.

Singer, songwriter and saxophonist Kit Packham formed the band more than 30 years ago.

It has a repertoire of more than 300 songs ranging from great swing standards, Rat Pack numbers and jump/jive rhythm & blues to classic rock'n'roll songs, 1960s soul hits and vintage pop classics,

Kit told the Recorder: "Most of the songs we play are quite old.

"A lot of the material comes from the 40s - from the great era of big band swing music through the wartime era and into the 50s.

"This music would become the basis for rock n' roll music."

The audience can expect to hear hits from the jazz pianist Joe Turner, the rhythm and blues singer Wynonie Harris and Louis Jordan.

Kit is joined on stage by Steve Knight on guitar, harmonica and vocals; John O' Reilly on guitar and vocals; Kenrick Rowe on drums; Nick Tomalin on piano and keyboards; Tracey Mendham on the saxophone and vocals; Alex Keen on double bass and Simon de Silva on the trumpet and flugelhorn.

The band not only plays the great jive hits of the 40s and 50s but they also perform their own original songs in the vintage style.

Audience members can expect to hear One Jump Ahead's own songs including Not That Kind of Swinger, Love Me, Love My Saxophone and We Don't Normally Work This Cheap.

The title track of the musician's album, One Foot in the Groove, tells more of One Jump Ahead's origin story.

The band often plays for swing dancers and the musicians encourage people to get to their feet and enjoy the music during the show.

"It's good fun and very entertaining," said Kit.

"We do play for a lot of jazz dancers and people who love rock n' roll music should be very happy with what they hear."

One Jump Ahead is playing at the Hornchurch Conservative Club in North Street on Sunday, February 9 at 8pm.

Visit onejumpahead.co.uk to find out more.

