Hornchurch man takes on 100 mile cycling challenge for Royal British Legion
PUBLISHED: 13:00 22 July 2019
Archant
A Hornchurch plasterer will be cycling 100 miles to raise funds for a charity that supports veterans.
Jason Beard, 52, is taking part in this year's Prudential Ride London to raise funds for Romford's Royal British Legion, a charity that is close to his heart.
The world's 'greatest festival of cycling' takes place from August 3 to 4 and was developed by the Mayor of London and TfL.
"My father-in-law, Bert Redwood, served in the Royal Navy during the Second World War," said Jason.
"From giving him a social life, days out and support in his latter years, the British Legion was a big part of his life.
"On his passing the British Legion organised a guard of honour for him which made us so proud."
"The British Legion still help my mother-in-law with social events as they do with all other Armed Forces personnel who are still serving or retired, and their families."
Visit Jason's justgiving page to support him.