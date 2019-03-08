Hornchurch man takes on 100 mile cycling challenge for Royal British Legion

Jason Beard from Hornchurch is taking part in Ride London to raise funds for the Romford's Royal British Legion. Picture: Ruth Beard Archant

A Hornchurch plasterer will be cycling 100 miles to raise funds for a charity that supports veterans.

Jason Beard, 52, is taking part in this year's Prudential Ride London to raise funds for Romford's Royal British Legion, a charity that is close to his heart.

The world's 'greatest festival of cycling' takes place from August 3 to 4 and was developed by the Mayor of London and TfL.

"My father-in-law, Bert Redwood, served in the Royal Navy during the Second World War," said Jason.

"From giving him a social life, days out and support in his latter years, the British Legion was a big part of his life.

"On his passing the British Legion organised a guard of honour for him which made us so proud."

"The British Legion still help my mother-in-law with social events as they do with all other Armed Forces personnel who are still serving or retired, and their families."

Visit Jason's justgiving page to support him.