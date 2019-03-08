Search

Hornchurch man takes on 100 mile cycling challenge for Royal British Legion

PUBLISHED: 13:00 22 July 2019

Jason Beard from Hornchurch is taking part in Ride London to raise funds for the Romford's Royal British Legion. Picture: Ruth Beard

Jason Beard from Hornchurch is taking part in Ride London to raise funds for the Romford's Royal British Legion. Picture: Ruth Beard

Archant

A Hornchurch plasterer will be cycling 100 miles to raise funds for a charity that supports veterans.

Jason Beard will be taking on the Prudential Ride London to raise funds for Romford's Royal British Legion. Picture: Ruth BeardJason Beard will be taking on the Prudential Ride London to raise funds for Romford's Royal British Legion. Picture: Ruth Beard

Jason Beard, 52, is taking part in this year's Prudential Ride London to raise funds for Romford's Royal British Legion, a charity that is close to his heart.

The world's 'greatest festival of cycling' takes place from August 3 to 4 and was developed by the Mayor of London and TfL.

"My father-in-law, Bert Redwood, served in the Royal Navy during the Second World War," said Jason.

"From giving him a social life, days out and support in his latter years, the British Legion was a big part of his life.

"On his passing the British Legion organised a guard of honour for him which made us so proud."

"The British Legion still help my mother-in-law with social events as they do with all other Armed Forces personnel who are still serving or retired, and their families."

Visit Jason's justgiving page to support him.

