Japanese film crew apologises to Romford residents who weren't interviewed for Brexit segment

PUBLISHED: 11:00 03 December 2019

The Crown pub where Japanese public broadcaster NHK filmed a news segment on Brexit. Picture: Google Maps

The Crown pub where Japanese public broadcaster NHK filmed a news segment on Brexit. Picture: Google Maps

A Japanese TV crew who filmed interviews for a news segment on Brexit has apologised to Romford residents who turned up and weren't able to be interviewed on Saturday.

The crew interviewed the former chairman of the Romford Conservative Association and owner of Copsey Key Container Alby Tebbutt and some of his lorry drivers at The Crown public house in London Road.

The film crew did not have time to interview some of the people who showed up after reading an article advertising the meeting in last week's Recorder and apologised for any miscommunication - particularly as the majority of those turned away idenfitied as Remainers.

Reina Shimizu, freelance journalist and researcher for Japanese public broadcaster NHK, said it was not their intention to be misleading about the interviews and said they were able to interview some of the attendees, but not all.

The news segment will air on December 11 on NHK and they went around the UK to get multiple viewpoints on Brexit.

