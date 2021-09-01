Guilty: Who was jailed across east London in August?

Published: 8:51 PM September 1, 2021

From left to right: Edgaras Sneideris, Paul Ballard and Ali Husseini. - Credit: Met Police

Here’s our round-up of the offenders from across east London who were jailed for their crimes in the month of August.

Paul Ballard

Paul Ballard has been jailed for nine years following a Harold Wood road collision - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A former children’s TV presenter was jailed for causing the deaths of two people by dangerous driving in Harold Wood.

The 39-year-old of The Galleries in Brentwood was jailed for nine years after pleading guilty to causing the deaths of 64-year-old Eileen Haskell and schoolteacher Richard Trezise, 48, by dangerous driving at a hearing in July.

He was also convicted of raping a woman in a hotel following a trial which he is awaiting sentencing for.

Marcus Moses-Cairnes, Garth Tulloch and Ahamefuna Anukam

From left to right: Ahamefuna Anukam, 27, of Iris Close, Ilford, Marcus Moses-Cairnes, 28, of Rixsen Road, Manor Park, Garth Tulloch, 27, of Framlingham Close, Clapton. - Credit: Essex Police

Three men from Manor Park, Ilford and Clapton who were part of a drugs line in Essex were sentenced and jailed on August 2.

The trio ran the Tommy line in Southend. A court heard Moses-Cairnes, of Rixsen Road in Manor Park, was in possession of the drugs while Tulloch, of Framlingham Close in Clapton, held the drugs line phone and Anukam, of Iris Close in Ilford, was the car driver.

Moses-Cairnes, 28, and Tulloch, 27, admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis at Basildon Crown Court on February 22.

Anukam, 27, admitted possession with intent to supply cannabis on April 1.

Moses-Cairnes was put behind bars for four years and nine months, Tulloch for three years and four months and Anukam for one year and eight months.

Daniel Machon

45-year-old Daniel Machon of Trotwood, Chigwell, was sentenced to 12 years behind bars and a further three years on extended licence. - Credit: Essex Police

A Chigwell rapist was jailed for torturing a woman in a case described by a detective as the “most harrowing any of us have ever had to deal with”.

Daniel Machon, of Trotwood, posed for selfies with the victim as she lay suffering with severe injuries, which he sent on to a third party.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard how he repeatedly raped, burnt, punched and kicked the victim in the face, held a knife to her throat, choked her to the point of unconsciousness and kneed her in the face.

The 45-year-old was sentenced on August 5 to 12 years in jail with a further three on extended license.

Edgaras Sneideris

Edgaras Sneideris, 40, of Thomas Cribb Mews, Beckton, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday, July 23 to six years and three months’ in prison. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A man who threatened to cut his ex’s head off was jailed after police found two sawn-off shotguns.

Edgaras Sneideris of Thomas Cribb Mews, Beckton, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on July 23 to six years and three months in prison.

Olaleye Fadare

Fadare was sentenced to 25 months after previously admitting the five sexual assaults, was handed a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention order and was ordered to sign the Sex Offenders register. - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A sexual predator was jailed for a series of attacks on women across east London.

Olaleye Fadare, of Upton Road in Enfield, was caught in Whitechapel when he unwittingly assaulted an off-duty female police officer waiting at a bus stop in Middlesex Street.

The 39-year-old was linked to four other attacks and sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on August 11 to 25 months in jail.

He had previously admitted to five sexual assaults.

Fadare was also handed a five-year sexual harm prevention order and made to sign the sex offenders' register.

Ali Husseini

Ali Husseini, a 27-year-old from Poplar High Street, was sentenced at the Old Bailey to six years and nine months. - Credit: Met Police

A “violent and dangerous” sex predator was jailed after carrying out a series of attacks on women.

Husseini carried out the attacks in a pedestrian subway under the A12 Blackwall Tunnel approach road.

Ali Husseini, of Poplar High Street, was sentenced at the Old Bailey to six years and nine months after being found guilty of sexual assault and attempted sexual assault and admitting a third count of sexual assault.

The 27-year-old also received a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and is placed on the sex offenders’ register.







