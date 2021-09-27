West Ham's Jack Sullivan signs on as Saint Francis Hospice ambassador

Published: 11:57 AM September 27, 2021

New ambassador Jack Sullivan pictured with the medical team at Saint Francis Hospice. - Credit: Saint Francis Hospice

Jack Sullivan has signed on as an ambassador for Saint Francis Hospice following a successful stint with the West Ham women's team.

The former managing director - who stepped down in mid-June after four years in post - hopes this will be the start of something special: “I am excited for this new chapter and really hope it’s the start of a long-term relationship with Saint Francis Hospice (SFH).

“I don’t just want to be an ambassador on paper, I want to be an ambassador with purpose."

The 21-year-old believes this move will further strengthen relations between the hospice and the club, which is co-chaired by his father David.

“The club has a fantastic relationship with the hospice already and with Sir Trevor Brooking being a patron, I think it is a perfect fit for one of our family of shareholders to be involved," said Jack.

On Monday, September 20, Jack visited the charity in Havering-atte-Bower to get stuck into his new role.

Overawed by the services offered by the hospice, the former managing director knows he would receive "the best possible care" were he in need.

Jack with Saint Francis Hospice CEO Pam Court. The 21-year-old hopes this will be the start of a 'long-term relationship'. - Credit: Saint Francis Hospice

Confident that SFH provides that, he's excited to "raise awareness of the hospice".

This has driven him to bring his wealth of experience from his time with the women's team to this role.

This includes growing the team's profile on social media, something SFH hopes he can replicate to drive awareness of the hospice.

Of his experience with the women's team, Jack said: "We built a club from the ground up. It was incredibly exciting and we were extremely lucky to be so well supported and to have great sponsors.

“The way I see it, I built the house and now it is time for someone to redecorate and to build an extension.”

