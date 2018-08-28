Search

River Thames shipping company announces £500,000 investment scheme to dredge riverbanks in Rainham

PUBLISHED: 07:00 07 January 2019

Dredging from the land in Coldharbour Lane, Rainham. Photo: Land & Water

Dredging from the land in Coldharbour Lane, Rainham. Photo: Land & Water

Archant

A company which specialises in improving environments has announced a £500,000 dredging campaign aiming to improve an area alongside the river Thames in Rainham.

The works will also allow Land & Water to increase the capacity of its wharf in Coldharbour Lane, with a view to using it long term to ensure the future of the nearby Rainham Marshes wildlife habitat.

The civil and environmental engineering company is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and the company is hoping to focus on its aim of safeguarding and improving environments for the next generation to enjoy.

As part of its plan to invest in UK infrastructure, Land & Water bought Coldharbour Lane Jetty, a new facility which has achieved full planning permission to act as a marine logistics centre for shipping along the river.

James Maclean, chief executive of Land & Water, said: “I am convinced that innovative logistics solutions will unlock future supply chains into London as the days of diesel fuelled heavy trucks delivering commodities into the capital are numbered.

“Our sustainable hub at Rainham offers the ideal solution, taking advantage of our close proximity to the A13 and M25 trunk roads, linking them directly to water transport, unlocking the River Thames as a liquid highway.

“We hope our hub will be able to feed a fleet of electric distribution vehicles deep inside the city, which will have a positive long-term effect on the environment, and ease congestion.”

The wharf will handle waste spoils from construction works and allow them to be shipped to the company’s nearby habitat creation site in Rainham Marshes.

It will also act as a transport node for materials and products to be shipped onto barges for onward distribution into London.

“This long term, cost effective solution has already attracted three separate businesses to trade with Land & Water at the facility,” added James.

“We hope many more will come to use this strategic asset, located just inside the M25 on the banks of the River Thames.”

The facility saves around 86 articulated lorry movements into and out of London for every 1,200 tonne barge that leaves the hub.

It has provided Land & Water with a major operational foothold in the Thames.

