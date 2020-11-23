Search

Havering Council leader says adult social care must receive same funding increases as NHS

PUBLISHED: 15:00 23 November 2020

Council leader Damian White says the best way to protect public health is to give the adult social care sector the same funding increases as the NHS. Picture: Havering Council

Havering Council

The leader of Havering Council believes the best way to protect public health is to give the adult social care sector the same funding increases as the NHS.

Speaking as the London Councils’ executive member for health and care, Cllr Damian White urged the government to acknowledge the sector’s contribution in its upcoming spending review: “Adult social care services have proved themselves essential in supporting so many vulnerable Londoners through the Covid-19 pandemic. We also know that adult social care plays a crucial role in keeping people out of hospital and relieving pressure on NHS services.”

Analysis from the cross-party group showed that the sector entered the pandemic with a projected funding shortfall of £130 million, which could expand to £600m by 2025 should investment not be forthcoming.

Parity of funding is “the best way of sustaining services”, said Cllr White, particularly for the 150,000 Londoners under the care of the adult social care sector.

