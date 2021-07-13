Romford business reports overseas wedding spike as restrictions ease

Published: 1:28 PM July 13, 2021

Weddings abroad are on the rise as UK lockdown restrictions ease - Credit: PA

A Romford holiday wedding company has seen a spike in bookings since May as lockdown restrictions ease.

Co-founder of The Wedding Travel Company, Luke Nathan, launched the enterprise seven years ago with business partner Noel Nurhat.

Essex-born Luke said they had seen a surge in bookings for 2022 and 2023 since the start of the pandemic.

He explained: “We believe last year a lot of people cancelled weddings and decided to rebook their weddings abroad because of UK restrictions.

“Price is a massive factor. Couples can get married, book seven nights in a hotel and buy flights for £7,000 in Cyprus - far less than a UK wedding.”

Luke Nathan said The Wedding Travel Company has seen a boom in bookings - Credit: Luke Nathan

Following recent announcements that fully vaccinated travellers will not have to self-isolate when returning from amber-list countries from July 19, flight bookings have surged.

Low-cost airline group EasyJet said bookings to amber-list destinations increased by 400 per cent since the announcement.

Luke added: “Comparing our first quarter to our second quarter, we have seen a 35-40 pc uplift in new wedding enquiries.

“We have also seen around a 10 pc increase in revenue year on year, suggesting that people are more ready to book than they were during lockdown last June.”

The owner explained around 70 pc of all bookings are for Greece, Cyprus and Italy, with other popular destinations including Spain, Las Vegas and the Caribbean.

Business partners of 20 years, Luke and Noel also ran a holiday company but decided to focus on their wedding company during lockdown.

Noel Nurhat said his company listens "attentively" to their customers' requirements. - Credit: The Wedding Travel Company

“The industry got so tight, and last year wiped us out,” Luke explained.

“When Covid hit, travel was off the radar, but people were still falling in love.”

The pair retrained 30 staff members and prioritised international weddings.

“We’re planning on taking over the sector,” Luke added.

Noel added: “We also believe that having wedding planners in both the UK and in the resorts allows us to provide a deep, committed level of attention to the customer from start to finish.”

Clients are able to change the date and venue of their weddings for free if restrictions change during the booking and planning process.