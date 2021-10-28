News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder

Insurance company staff get muddy in latest fundraiser for hospice

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 12:19 PM October 28, 2021   
Team SEIB celebrate finishing Mission Mud

Team SEIB celebrate finishing Mission Mud. L-R Connor Haynes and SEIB employees Vicki Carson, Stephanie Ellis, Katie Oswald and Tom Hutchins - Credit: Saint Francis Hospice

Staff from an insurance company have completed their latest fundraiser for a Havering charity.

A team of five, including four employees of SEIB Insurance Brokers in South Ockendon, took on Saint Francis Hospice’s 5k Mission Mud obstacle challenge in Kelvedon earlier this month.

Katie Oswald, SEIB's digital marketing manager, said: “Saint Francis Hospice is special to so many people and for so many different reasons, and it’s incredibly important to us as a company to support the wonderful work they do.

“The SEIB team had the best time taking part in Mission Mud, in particular watching each other get stuck in the mud, crawl and whizz down the zip line towards the end."

The company, which has raised £40,500 for the hospice across three decades, presented its latest donation of £8,000 last month in memory of a former colleague.

That money will go towards a new van to help the charity’s retail team deliver goods to its shops.

