Insurance brokers donate £8,000 to Upminster homeless charity Hope4Havering
PUBLISHED: 15:00 27 September 2019
Archant
A charity that aims to make homelessness a thing of the past in Havering has received a major donation from insurance brokers in South Okendon.
The team at SEIB Insurance Brokers voted to donate £8,000 to Hope4Havering, a homeless support charity in Okendon Road.
Chief executive and founder of Hope4Havering, Kim Merry said: "We will put the SEIB money towards opening a recycled furniture shop in Romford, on the former Palm Springs site.
"The shop will help get people who have been homeless get back into accommodation."
The charity runs a permanent night shelter and a transformation programme to help homeless people recover from addiction.
SEIB's financial director, Bipin Thaker, added: "The aim of these donations is to make a difference in the local community for causes as decided by staff at SEIB.
"We are pleased to be supporting the vital work Hope4Havering are carrying out."