Havering students experience augmented reality technology at inspiring Woman In Tech event in Rainham

Christie Clark from Zappar with Katie Gibson from Redden Court School at the Woman In Tech Demo event. Picture: Mark Sepple Archant

More than 100 students from seven Havering schools learned how to develop their digital and entrepreneurial skills at a tech event for women.

L-R: Konstantina Tagkopolou, Gen Ashley, Amelia Kallman, Christie Clark, Katie Skingle, Vix Forbes, Sarah Moss with students who took part in the event. Picture: Mark Sepple L-R: Konstantina Tagkopolou, Gen Ashley, Amelia Kallman, Christie Clark, Katie Skingle, Vix Forbes, Sarah Moss with students who took part in the event. Picture: Mark Sepple

Students flocked to the Havering Young Entrepreneurs Programme at the CEME conference centre in Marsh Way, Rainham.

Funded by Havering Council in partnership with CEME and the Mayor of London, the event aims to inspire and motivate young women to develop their IT and coding skills, support women in the tech sector and empower students to envisage what can be achieved from a career within the digital landscape.

The pupils took part in a series of workshops, demonstrations and talks from leading women in the technology industry.

These included Gen Ashley, the founder of Tech(K)now and ambassador of Google Women Techmakers, and Amelia Kallman, a prominent London Futurist and author.

Amelia Kallman from Inition and Antoinette Walsh from the Sacred Heart of Mary Girls. Picture: Mark Sepple Amelia Kallman from Inition and Antoinette Walsh from the Sacred Heart of Mary Girls. Picture: Mark Sepple

Darren Pendred, a teacher at Redden Court School in Harold Wood, said: "This was an incredible opportunity for our pupils to hear from some influential women in technology about their careers and how they have achieved it.

"Students had their eyes opened to potential career options and were inspired to follow their ambitions to work in the tech industry, as well as given the chance to develop the core skills they need to do so."

Students were impressed by demonstrations featuring virtual reality and augmented reality from Zapper and Inition at the event on Tuesday, September 24.

Women In Tech Speakers with Bill Williams chief executive of CEME speakers from L-R Katie Skingle, Gen Ashley, Konstantina Tagkopolou, Amelia Kallman, Vix Forbes and Christie Clark. Picture: Mark Sepple Women In Tech Speakers with Bill Williams chief executive of CEME speakers from L-R Katie Skingle, Gen Ashley, Konstantina Tagkopolou, Amelia Kallman, Vix Forbes and Christie Clark. Picture: Mark Sepple

They also took the opportunity to quiz the speakers during a panel discussion and understand core aspects about forging a successful career in the tech sector.

Bill Williams, chief executive of CEME, said: "It's vital that CEME is an ongoing part of maintaining Havering as a hotbed of digital talent.

"The Young Entrepreneurs Programme gave ambitious young woman the opportunity to not only enhance their skills, but hear from inspirational women in technology to grow their desire to succeed in the industry."

Helen Oakerbee, assistant director for planning at Havering Council, added: "It was an inspiring day and one Havering Council is proud to have delivered.

"Seeing so many students from the Havering area inspired about the opportunities available in the technology field is very encouraging for the future."