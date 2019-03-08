Inspirational fundraiser from Upminster wins Diabetes UK award

Simone Myers with Chris Askew, chief executive of Diabetes UK. Picture: Diabetes UK. Diabetes UK

A Diabetes UK fundraiser from Upminster has scooped a national award after raising £5,000 for the charity at an event in memory of her father.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Simone Myers, 49, a freelance make-up artist and hair stylist, won the Fundraising Inspire Award in recognition of her hard work.

You may also want to watch:

Simone hosted a black tie dinner dance in memory of her dad, who died from diabetes related complications.

She said: "Over the last few years my dad had strokes, a heart attack and a triple heart bypass operation but he was amazing, always smiling and never complaining. Everyone who met him loved him."

There are 15,092 people with diabetes in Havering - 6.8 per cent of the population and above the London average of 6.5pc. Of them, 90pc have Type 2.

Roz Rosenblatt, head of London Region at Diabetes UK, said: "Our Inspire Awards thank hardworking fundraisers for their contributions and highlight the positive difference their work has made to the lives of people living with diabetes."