Inspirational fundraiser from Upminster wins Diabetes UK award

PUBLISHED: 15:00 09 August 2019

Simone Myers with Chris Askew, chief executive of Diabetes UK. Picture: Diabetes UK.

Simone Myers with Chris Askew, chief executive of Diabetes UK. Picture: Diabetes UK.

Diabetes UK

A Diabetes UK fundraiser from Upminster has scooped a national award after raising £5,000 for the charity at an event in memory of her father.

Simone Myers, 49, a freelance make-up artist and hair stylist, won the Fundraising Inspire Award in recognition of her hard work.

Simone hosted a black tie dinner dance in memory of her dad, who died from diabetes related complications.

She said: "Over the last few years my dad had strokes, a heart attack and a triple heart bypass operation but he was amazing, always smiling and never complaining. Everyone who met him loved him."

There are 15,092 people with diabetes in Havering - 6.8 per cent of the population and above the London average of 6.5pc. Of them, 90pc have Type 2.

Roz Rosenblatt, head of London Region at Diabetes UK, said: "Our Inspire Awards thank hardworking fundraisers for their contributions and highlight the positive difference their work has made to the lives of people living with diabetes."

Most Read

‘A true educator beloved by his pupils’: Tributes paid to Hornchurch maths teacher killed in Germany motorbike crash

Tributes have been paid to long-serving Campion maths teacher Peter Cervi who died in a motorycle accident in Germany on July 29. Picture: Cervi family

Upminster Costa worker from Dagenham claims she was told to pay back funds following distraction robbery

Two men stole £280 from the Costa Coffee in Station Road, Upminster on Sunday, August 4. Picture: Google Maps

Romford fire: Forty firefighters tackle blaze in Raven Close

Eight fire engines were called to Raven Close in Romford to fight the large fire at a block of flats. Picture: Maria Driscoll

‘A commitment to sustainable retail’: Havering Council announces purchase of Romford Marks and Spencer building

Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council, with cabinet members Cllr Viddy Persaud and Cllr Robert Benham outside the store. Picture: Havering Council.

Rainham residents celebrate as proposal for ‘unneighbourly’ bungalows in cul-de-sac is refused

Dunmow Drive, Rainham. Picture: Google Maps

