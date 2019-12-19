Victim of fatal Top Meadow 'altercation' identified as inquest hears police watchdog is investigating

Four men were arrested and one man left in critical condition following an alleged fight at the Top Meadow Golf Club on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps Archant

The identity of the 37-year-old Hornchurch man who died following an "altercation" at Top Meadow golf club was formally confirmed as an inquest into his death opened this morning.

East London's senior coroner Nadia Persaud heard Adam Fairbrass, whose last known address was Dunster Crescent, died after being restrained by four men during a night out at the country club in Fen Lane, Upminster on December 9.

Mr Fairbrass had celebrated his 37th birthday just one week before.

The inquest opening began with a statement of background facts read out by a coronial officer on Thursday, December 19, at Walthamstow Coroner's Court.

The officer told the inquest: "On December 9 it was reported to police that a man had become obnoxious at a bar at Top Meadow Golf Club.

"He was restrained by four males and the confrontation spilled out onto a parking area forecourt.

"He was held over a small wall until police arrived.

"Police arrived and put handcuffs on him before realising he was not breathing. The handcuffs were immediately removed.

"Paramedics were called and a defibrillator applied before he was taken to Queen's Hospital.

"Life was pronounced extinct at Queen's Hospital at 10.04pm by an ITU consultant.

"A forensic post-mortem was carried out on December 11 by Dr Chapman at Queen's Hospital - a cause of death is yet to be determined.

"He was formally identified by his family at Queen's Hospital and his family were made aware that this inquest was being opened today."

Ms Persaud was satisfied the circumstances surrounding Mr Fairbrass's death merited an inquest, but declined to set a date for the full hearing due to what she described as "a very active police investigation".

Four men have been charged with grievous bodily harm over Mr Fairbrass's death.

The Metropolitan Police's Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) have both been listed as interested parties in proceedings.

The IOPC has been contacted for comment.

Havering Council held an expedited licensing hearing with Top Meadow representatives on Monday, December 16, at which it ordered the venue to increase its security measures in the wake of Mr Fairbrass's death, pending a full licensing hearing on January 8.