Search

Advanced search

Victim of fatal Top Meadow 'altercation' identified as inquest hears police watchdog is investigating

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:19 19 December 2019

Four men were arrested and one man left in critical condition following an alleged fight at the Top Meadow Golf Club on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Four men were arrested and one man left in critical condition following an alleged fight at the Top Meadow Golf Club on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

The identity of the 37-year-old Hornchurch man who died following an "altercation" at Top Meadow golf club was formally confirmed as an inquest into his death opened this morning.

East London's senior coroner Nadia Persaud heard Adam Fairbrass, whose last known address was Dunster Crescent, died after being restrained by four men during a night out at the country club in Fen Lane, Upminster on December 9.

Mr Fairbrass had celebrated his 37th birthday just one week before.

The inquest opening began with a statement of background facts read out by a coronial officer on Thursday, December 19, at Walthamstow Coroner's Court.

The officer told the inquest: "On December 9 it was reported to police that a man had become obnoxious at a bar at Top Meadow Golf Club.

"He was restrained by four males and the confrontation spilled out onto a parking area forecourt.

"He was held over a small wall until police arrived.

"Police arrived and put handcuffs on him before realising he was not breathing. The handcuffs were immediately removed.

You may also want to watch:

"Paramedics were called and a defibrillator applied before he was taken to Queen's Hospital.

"Life was pronounced extinct at Queen's Hospital at 10.04pm by an ITU consultant.

"A forensic post-mortem was carried out on December 11 by Dr Chapman at Queen's Hospital - a cause of death is yet to be determined.

"He was formally identified by his family at Queen's Hospital and his family were made aware that this inquest was being opened today."

Ms Persaud was satisfied the circumstances surrounding Mr Fairbrass's death merited an inquest, but declined to set a date for the full hearing due to what she described as "a very active police investigation".

Four men have been charged with grievous bodily harm over Mr Fairbrass's death.

The Metropolitan Police's Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) have both been listed as interested parties in proceedings.

The IOPC has been contacted for comment.

Havering Council held an expedited licensing hearing with Top Meadow representatives on Monday, December 16, at which it ordered the venue to increase its security measures in the wake of Mr Fairbrass's death, pending a full licensing hearing on January 8.

Related articles

Most Read

Ram raider thieves crash into woman while attempting to steal Collier Row cash machine

The shop on Sunday morning. Picture: John Smith

Plan to build 239 homes on Rainham industrial site to go before councillors

The site in New Road Rainham would be demolished to create the new homes. Picture: Google Maps

A12 car crash at Gallows Corner leaves two in hospital

Emergency services respond to a car crash at Gallows Corner roundabout in Romford

Harold Hill woman opens Romford shop with help of Hope4Havering homelessness charity

Half of the proceeds of Larissa Fofana's designs go to Hope4Havering. Picture: Larissa Fofana

Harold Hill man one of two jailed over ‘unthinkable’ Brentwood arson attack

Brandon Olley and Bradley Wright were jailed at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday, December 12. Picture: Essex Police

Most Read

Ram raider thieves crash into woman while attempting to steal Collier Row cash machine

The shop on Sunday morning. Picture: John Smith

Plan to build 239 homes on Rainham industrial site to go before councillors

The site in New Road Rainham would be demolished to create the new homes. Picture: Google Maps

A12 car crash at Gallows Corner leaves two in hospital

Emergency services respond to a car crash at Gallows Corner roundabout in Romford

Harold Hill woman opens Romford shop with help of Hope4Havering homelessness charity

Half of the proceeds of Larissa Fofana's designs go to Hope4Havering. Picture: Larissa Fofana

Harold Hill man one of two jailed over ‘unthinkable’ Brentwood arson attack

Brandon Olley and Bradley Wright were jailed at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday, December 12. Picture: Essex Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Victim of fatal Top Meadow ‘altercation’ identified as inquest hears police watchdog is investigating

Four men were arrested and one man left in critical condition following an alleged fight at the Top Meadow Golf Club on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Mixed fortunes for Romford boxers in Denmark

Romford's Tim Olla in action in Denmark (pic BK Vitus)

Harris confident of league turnaround as Daggers look to end poor run at Hartlepool

Mitch Brundle scored the winner against Sutton United on Tuesday. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Athletics: Havering duo pick up pentathlon golds

Havering's Stephanie Okoro on the South of England podium (pic Florence Okoro)

Velocity Trophy: Bracknell Town 2 Hornchurch 0

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists