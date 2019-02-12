Search

Inquest opens into deaths of murdered Rainham midwife and her husband

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 13 February 2019

The inquest into Simbi Moula's death opened today (Wednesday, February 7). Photo: Ken Mears / BHRUT

The inquest into Simbi Moula's death opened today (Wednesday, February 7). Photo: Ken Mears / BHRUT

Archant

An inquest into the deaths of a married couple from Rainham opened today (Wednesday, February 7).

Police were called to Lower Mardyke Avenue on Friday, January 4 and found Simbiso Aretha Moula dead on the sofa.

A post mortem examination revealed that the 39-year-old woman died from “compression of the neck”.

Simbiso, who worked as a midwife at Queen’s Hospital, was identified by her brother on January 10.

Garikayi, 51, was also found dead that same day.

Following a post mortem examination, his cause of death was revealed as suspension.

He was identified by his niece at Queen’s Hospital on January 10.

The couple were both born in Zimbabwe and have three children.

The inquest was opened and adjourned by coroner Shirley Radcliffe at Walthamstow Coroner’s Court.

A joint pre-inquest review will be held on August 2 for Simbiso and Garikayi.

The Metropolitan Police had previously confirmed Simbiso’s death was being investigated as a murder, while Garikayi’s was non-suspicious.

