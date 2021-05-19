Inquest into death of man adjourned again after criminal charges dropped
- Credit: Google Maps
An inquest into the death of a Hornchurch man has been postponed again after criminal charges against four suspects were discontinued.
Adam Fairbrass, 37, died after being restrained during a night out at Upminster's Top Meadow Golf Club on December 7, 2019.
The inquest originally opened on December 19 that same year at Walthamstow Coroner's Court.
At that hearing, East London's then-senior coroner Nadia Persaud confirmed that the circumstances merited an inquest.
However, she declined to set a date for the full hearing because four men had been charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) as part of a "very active police investigation".
The inquest was adjourned until April 19 this year when the parties were brought back for a pre-inquest review.
This review was adjourned until May 18, where proceedings were overseen by the acting senior coroner for East London, Graeme Irvine.
Mr Irvine outlined the scope of the inquest, stating it would only focus on the incident itself, and on how those at the club and the emergency services responded in the aftermath.
Joined by counsel for the Met Police, Rachel Spearing, Mr Irvine first sought clarity on the criminal proceedings.
Ms Spearing confirmed that although charges against four men were authorised by the CPS on December 10, 2019, these have since been discontinued.
She outlined that three separate reviews - one independent - had taken place since the incident, culminating in the charges being discontinued in February this year.
Mr Irvine said: "This leaves us in a difficult position – Mr Fairbrass’ death has not been given a proper investigation in a criminal setting.”
The Met Police and suspects identified were listed as interested parties in the proceedings, alongside the family of Mr Fairbrass.
Concluding that he could not proceed to a full hearing, Mr Irvine set another pre-inquest review for June 22.
He said: "It’s vitally important to me that the family’s voice is heard in this inquest."
Addressing Mr Fairbrass' mother - who was in attendance virtually - the acting senior coroner said he needed to "know more" about her son, including "who he was in life”.
He set a speculative date of February 2022 for the full hearing.