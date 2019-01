Disruption on train line due to injured swan

The TfL Rail and Greater Anglia services are affected. Picture: Catherine Davison Archant

An injured swan on a train line is causing problems for rail passengers.

The 10:24 Shenfield to Liverpool Street service is being delayed between #Stratford and Liverpool Street as there is an injured Swan on the track. KC — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) January 14, 2019

The animal is on a section of the track between Liverpool Street and Stratford used by Greater Anglia and TfL Rail services.

Both lines are reporting delays to services as a result.

It comes shortly after c2c announced its own line is suffering disruption due to a broken rail at Southend Central.