Indonesian muscians put on "fantastic performance" at Havering Music School's summer programme

A performance on gamelan in partnership with Havering Music School and the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia. Picture: Mark Sepple Mark Sepple

World class performers from Indonesia worked with students taking part in Havering Music School's summer programme for a special collaboration.

A participant in Havering Music School's celebration of music school week, learning how to DJ with a tutor from Future DJs. Picture: Mark Sepple A participant in Havering Music School's celebration of music school week, learning how to DJ with a tutor from Future DJs. Picture: Mark Sepple

Havering Music School in The Walk, Hornchurch, encouraged students to celebrate and explore music with its week-long series of workshops.

Performers from The Indonesian Cultural Caravan and group Kyai Fatahillah taught students traditional gamelan music with the help of Havering-based gamelan teacher at the school, Sarah Stuchfield.

The performances, along with a traditional west Javanese music and dance by the world class performers, were then shown to students and their families.

They were written and led by Indonesian composer and master musician Iwan Gunawan.

Children took part in a samba performance during Havering Music School's week long celebration of music. Picture: Mark Sepple Children took part in a samba performance during Havering Music School's week long celebration of music. Picture: Mark Sepple

The Education and Culture Attaché at the Embassy of Indonesia in London, professor Aminudin Aziz said: "The aim of the Cultural Caravan is to strengthen the ties between our two island nations of Indonesia and the UK, via projects that are always based in educational institutions, with a view to their sustainability in the long term.

"The project is the initiative of the Education and Culture Attaché and receives full funding support from the Embassy of Indonesia in London and the Ministry of Education and Culture, Indonesia."

During the week of activities from July 29 to August 2, students took part in DJ classes led by Future DJs, composition workshops, samba lessons and a conductive music workshop where students built, programmed and composed for electronic instruments.

Young percussionists take part in a Havering Music School composition workshop. Picture: Mark Sepple Young percussionists take part in a Havering Music School composition workshop. Picture: Mark Sepple

Over the past two years the Indonesian Embassy has sponsored residencies in Havering schools and it has gifted a set of Angklung instruments to Havering Music School.

Gary Griffiths, headteacher at Havering Music School, added: "It's brilliant to see how engaged the students were in all of the different sessions which took place.

"Music is such an effective way for children to express themselves, and it was great for parents to be able to see everything they had learnt during the final performance at the end of the week.

We'd like to thank the Embassy of Indonesia for putting on such a fantastic performance."