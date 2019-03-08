Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Indonesian muscians put on "fantastic performance" at Havering Music School's summer programme

PUBLISHED: 17:00 22 August 2019

A performance on gamelan in partnership with Havering Music School and the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia. Picture: Mark Sepple

A performance on gamelan in partnership with Havering Music School and the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia. Picture: Mark Sepple

Mark Sepple

World class performers from Indonesia worked with students taking part in Havering Music School's summer programme for a special collaboration.

A participant in Havering Music School's celebration of music school week, learning how to DJ with a tutor from Future DJs. Picture: Mark SeppleA participant in Havering Music School's celebration of music school week, learning how to DJ with a tutor from Future DJs. Picture: Mark Sepple

Havering Music School in The Walk, Hornchurch, encouraged students to celebrate and explore music with its week-long series of workshops.

Performers from The Indonesian Cultural Caravan and group Kyai Fatahillah taught students traditional gamelan music with the help of Havering-based gamelan teacher at the school, Sarah Stuchfield.

The performances, along with a traditional west Javanese music and dance by the world class performers, were then shown to students and their families.

They were written and led by Indonesian composer and master musician Iwan Gunawan.

Children took part in a samba performance during Havering Music School's week long celebration of music. Picture: Mark SeppleChildren took part in a samba performance during Havering Music School's week long celebration of music. Picture: Mark Sepple

You may also want to watch:

The Education and Culture Attaché at the Embassy of Indonesia in London, professor Aminudin Aziz said: "The aim of the Cultural Caravan is to strengthen the ties between our two island nations of Indonesia and the UK, via projects that are always based in educational institutions, with a view to their sustainability in the long term.

"The project is the initiative of the Education and Culture Attaché and receives full funding support from the Embassy of Indonesia in London and the Ministry of Education and Culture, Indonesia."

During the week of activities from July 29 to August 2, students took part in DJ classes led by Future DJs, composition workshops, samba lessons and a conductive music workshop where students built, programmed and composed for electronic instruments.

Young percussionists take part in a Havering Music School composition workshop. Picture: Mark SeppleYoung percussionists take part in a Havering Music School composition workshop. Picture: Mark Sepple

Over the past two years the Indonesian Embassy has sponsored residencies in Havering schools and it has gifted a set of Angklung instruments to Havering Music School.

Gary Griffiths, headteacher at Havering Music School, added: "It's brilliant to see how engaged the students were in all of the different sessions which took place.

"Music is such an effective way for children to express themselves, and it was great for parents to be able to see everything they had learnt during the final performance at the end of the week.

We'd like to thank the Embassy of Indonesia for putting on such a fantastic performance."

Most Read

Four people taken to hospital following bus crash in Romford

Two buses crashed into each other outside Romford Station at 7.39am on Wednesday, August 21. Picture: Steven Simey

Cocktails, goodie bags and an unbelieveable raffle prize: More plans revealed for Romford Dogs grand reopening on September 6

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects

Havering Council welcomes borough’s health bosses to new offices in Romford

Cllr Robert Benham (Education, Children and Families), Cllr Damian White (Leader of Council), Keith Prince (London Assembly Member for Havering and Redbridge), Mayor of Havering, Cllr Michael Deon-Burton, Dr Jagan John (B&D CCG Chair), Ceri Jacobs (CCG Managing Director) Dr Atul Aggarwal (Havering CCG Chair), Cllr Jason Frost (Health & Adult Care). Picture: Havering Council/Mark Sepple

Harold Hill brothers jailed for arson attack

Aaron and Craig Johnson from Harold Hill. Picture: Essex Police

Rush Green boy, 16, pleads guilty to dangerous driving after police chase ends in Hornchurch crash

Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Four people taken to hospital following bus crash in Romford

Two buses crashed into each other outside Romford Station at 7.39am on Wednesday, August 21. Picture: Steven Simey

Cocktails, goodie bags and an unbelieveable raffle prize: More plans revealed for Romford Dogs grand reopening on September 6

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects

Havering Council welcomes borough’s health bosses to new offices in Romford

Cllr Robert Benham (Education, Children and Families), Cllr Damian White (Leader of Council), Keith Prince (London Assembly Member for Havering and Redbridge), Mayor of Havering, Cllr Michael Deon-Burton, Dr Jagan John (B&D CCG Chair), Ceri Jacobs (CCG Managing Director) Dr Atul Aggarwal (Havering CCG Chair), Cllr Jason Frost (Health & Adult Care). Picture: Havering Council/Mark Sepple

Harold Hill brothers jailed for arson attack

Aaron and Craig Johnson from Harold Hill. Picture: Essex Police

Rush Green boy, 16, pleads guilty to dangerous driving after police chase ends in Hornchurch crash

Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

EuroHockey: England 2 Ireland 1

Zach Wallace celebrates a goal for England against Ireland (pic WSP Frank Uijlenbroek)

Gordon calls on Hornchurch to turn up in League Cup final

Merv Westfield in batting action for Hornchurch against Brentwood at the Old County Ground (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Relegation-threatened Upminster eye league double over Hutton

Louis Pickering of Upminster during Shenfield CC vs Upminster CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Chelmsford Road on 20th July 2019

Cricket: Lawrence extends Essex contract

Dan Lawrence in batting action for Essex (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch blog: A day of surprises at Worthing

Joe Wright of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists