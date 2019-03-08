Search

Advanced search

Liberty Shopping Centre hosts inclusive Sensory Santa grotto for people with autism and learning disabilities

PUBLISHED: 15:00 14 November 2019

Romford's The Liberty Shopping Set is set to host an inclusive Santa's Sensory grotto this Christmas. Picture: The Liberty

Romford's The Liberty Shopping Set is set to host an inclusive Santa's Sensory grotto this Christmas. Picture: The Liberty

Archant

The Liberty Shopping Centre hopes to ensure an inclusive festive experience for youngsters in the borough with a Sensory Santa's grotto.

From Wednesday, November 20 to Wednesday, December 18, the Liberty is hosting a free autism friendly grotto where children and adults with learning disabilities or autism can meet Santa in a welcoming and calm environment.

Centre Manager, Jonathan Poole said: "We're so happy to introduce Sensory Santa to the centre this year with the Sycamore Trust on the back of Purple Tuesday.

You may also want to watch:

"We understand that for some children, visiting Santa can be a frightening and stressful experience, which is why we have created our Sensory Santa grotto."

Visitors have to follow the centre's Calm Lane and they will arrive at the Sensory Santa Grotto which is hosted in the centre's Sycamore Trust's sensory room.

Steve Dixon from the Sycamore Trust Autism Hub, added: "Sensory Santa will give children a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the excitement of Christmas in a welcoming space.

"The busy Christmas period can be a real challenge for people with a learning disability.

"We hope introducing Sensory Santa will mean everyone gets to enjoy the most wonderful time of the year."

Most Read

Romford Mothercare closure: Hornchurch four-year-old and parents ‘devastated’ by loss of community hub

Lorenzo Williams from Hornchurch with mum Sherrie Williams enjoying the soft play area in Romford Mothercare. Picture: Nathan Denton

Motorcyclist in critical condition in hospital after Harold Wood car crash

The crash happened outside Harold Wood Station at 1.46pm. Photo: Steve Poston

Child taken to hospital after car crash next to railway in Chadwell Heath causes long delays

Police at the scene in Crow Lane. Picture: Kelly Mills

Romford police detective charged with common assault over Gidea Park arrest

Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Six fire engines called out to blaze at Romford vehicle workshop

Red Watch at Romford fire station show off the new fire engine

Most Read

Romford Mothercare closure: Hornchurch four-year-old and parents ‘devastated’ by loss of community hub

Lorenzo Williams from Hornchurch with mum Sherrie Williams enjoying the soft play area in Romford Mothercare. Picture: Nathan Denton

Motorcyclist in critical condition in hospital after Harold Wood car crash

The crash happened outside Harold Wood Station at 1.46pm. Photo: Steve Poston

Child taken to hospital after car crash next to railway in Chadwell Heath causes long delays

Police at the scene in Crow Lane. Picture: Kelly Mills

Romford police detective charged with common assault over Gidea Park arrest

Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Six fire engines called out to blaze at Romford vehicle workshop

Red Watch at Romford fire station show off the new fire engine

Latest from the Romford Recorder

‘What have they got to lose?’ - New Romford FC owner and manager Glenn Tamplin reveals ambitious plans for club

New Romford FC owner Glenn Tamplin. Picture: Nicky Hayes

Midfielder Sam Deering joins Daggers

Midfielder Sam Deering has signed for Dagenham & Redbridge (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford Town swimmers impress at London Championships

Romford Town's Holly Hagan, Daniel Gencas and Jess Ayling

Liberty Shopping Centre hosts inclusive Sensory Santa grotto for people with autism and learning disabilities

Romford's The Liberty Shopping Set is set to host an inclusive Santa's Sensory grotto this Christmas. Picture: The Liberty

Armed police arrest youths in Romford after reports school children were robbed

Two youths were arrested in South Street, Romford on suspicion of robbery and taken into custody. Picture: Courtier Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists