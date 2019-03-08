Liberty Shopping Centre hosts inclusive Sensory Santa grotto for people with autism and learning disabilities

The Liberty Shopping Centre hopes to ensure an inclusive festive experience for youngsters in the borough with a Sensory Santa's grotto.

From Wednesday, November 20 to Wednesday, December 18, the Liberty is hosting a free autism friendly grotto where children and adults with learning disabilities or autism can meet Santa in a welcoming and calm environment.

Centre Manager, Jonathan Poole said: "We're so happy to introduce Sensory Santa to the centre this year with the Sycamore Trust on the back of Purple Tuesday.

"We understand that for some children, visiting Santa can be a frightening and stressful experience, which is why we have created our Sensory Santa grotto."

Visitors have to follow the centre's Calm Lane and they will arrive at the Sensory Santa Grotto which is hosted in the centre's Sycamore Trust's sensory room.

Steve Dixon from the Sycamore Trust Autism Hub, added: "Sensory Santa will give children a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the excitement of Christmas in a welcoming space.

"The busy Christmas period can be a real challenge for people with a learning disability.

"We hope introducing Sensory Santa will mean everyone gets to enjoy the most wonderful time of the year."