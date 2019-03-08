Breaking
Police officer injured in Romford after attempting to stop driver of stolen car
PUBLISHED: 21:21 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 21:21 17 June 2019
A police officer has been injured after attempting to detain the driver of a stolen car in Romford.
Police began an authorised pursuit of the stolen car at around 5.30pm today (June 17).
The vehicle was pursued to Rush Green Road in Romford where attempts were made by an officer on foot - who had got out of a pursuing police vehicle - to detain the driver.
A spokesman for the Met Police said: "The vehicle drove away from the location, injuring the police officer.
"He has been taken to hospital where his condition is not life-threatening."
Enquiries are ongoing to trace the occupants of the car.