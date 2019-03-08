Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Breaking

Police officer injured in Romford after attempting to stop driver of stolen car

PUBLISHED: 21:21 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 21:21 17 June 2019

A police officer was injured in Romford trying to detain the driver of a stolen car. Picture: Google

A police officer was injured in Romford trying to detain the driver of a stolen car. Picture: Google

Archant

A police officer has been injured after attempting to detain the driver of a stolen car in Romford.

Police began an authorised pursuit of the stolen car at around 5.30pm today (June 17).

You may also want to watch:

The vehicle was pursued to Rush Green Road in Romford where attempts were made by an officer on foot - who had got out of a pursuing police vehicle - to detain the driver.

A spokesman for the Met Police said: "The vehicle drove away from the location, injuring the police officer.

"He has been taken to hospital where his condition is not life-threatening."

Enquiries are ongoing to trace the occupants of the car.

Most Read

Rush Green Road in Romford shut after crash ‘resulting from emergency services incident’

Rush Green Road in Romford has been shut in both directions. Picture: Google

Man taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Romford

Police officers were called to Brentwod Road, near the junction with Kyme Road, at 10.33pm on Sunday. Picture: Google Maps

Romford anti-violent crime operation: Reporter joins police on patrol targeting offenders coming into Havering

The Romford town centre police team used a knife arch outside the McDonalds in The Brewery on Thursday, June 13. Picture: April Roach

Police officer injured in Romford after attempting to stop driver of stolen car

A police officer was injured in Romford trying to detain the driver of a stolen car. Picture: Google

Ice hockey: Raiders reveal two more signings for next season

Raiders forward Brandon Webster (pic John Scott)

Most Read

Rush Green Road in Romford shut after crash ‘resulting from emergency services incident’

Rush Green Road in Romford has been shut in both directions. Picture: Google

Man taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Romford

Police officers were called to Brentwod Road, near the junction with Kyme Road, at 10.33pm on Sunday. Picture: Google Maps

Romford anti-violent crime operation: Reporter joins police on patrol targeting offenders coming into Havering

The Romford town centre police team used a knife arch outside the McDonalds in The Brewery on Thursday, June 13. Picture: April Roach

Police officer injured in Romford after attempting to stop driver of stolen car

A police officer was injured in Romford trying to detain the driver of a stolen car. Picture: Google

Ice hockey: Raiders reveal two more signings for next season

Raiders forward Brandon Webster (pic John Scott)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Ice hockey: Raiders reveal two more signings for next season

Raiders forward Brandon Webster (pic John Scott)

Cricket: Harmer’s dozen helps Essex hammer Hampshire

Simon Harmer of Essex in bowling action during Essex CCC vs Hampshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 17th June 2019

Essex & Herts Leopards announce appointment of new assistant coach

Seth Jones will be assistant coach for the Essex & Herts Leopards. Picture: Essex & Herts Leopards

Orient snap up hitman Wilkinson from Daggers

Conor Wilkinson scores for Dagenham & Redbridge against AFC Fylde in the National League (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Daggers reveal new Nike kit

Dagenham & Redbridge's home kit for the 2019/20 season (pic: Dagenham & Redbridge FC).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists